Support Act Announces Details of 2019 Ausmusic T-Shirt Day

Do you love Australian music? And care about the people who create it? Thanks to Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, each and every one of us can show how much we love and care.

Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is a massive nation-wide celebration of Australian music that reminds us how lucky we are to have such a strong local music scene, with many highly talented and successful artists across all genres of music. In 2014, as part of Ausmusic Month, triple j and ARIA began Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, the ultimate Mufti Day for music fans. The idea was to show support for artists by buying and wearing their merch, in turn helping them tour and continue to make the music you love. It is part of triple j's Ausmusic Month celebrations, and also marks the start of ARIA Week in November.

Many people in the industry are doing it tough. Thankfully, music industry charity Support Act is there to help. Through Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, they raise much needed funds for artists, crew and music workers who are experiencing a crisis or are in need of mental health and well being support.

You can help Support Act by creating an individual or team fundraising page on the Ausmusic T-Shirt Day website, and inviting your networks to donate and wear their fave Ausmusic T-shirt to work, school or play on Friday, 15 November.

Think Casual Friday with t-shirts instead of jeans, and photos posted to socials using the hashtag #ausmusictshirtday and tag @supportact, @triplej, @aria_official.

Support Act has been humbled by the number of supporters who have already come on board for this year's Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, both inside and outside the music industry, and would like to thank (in alphabetical order): 180 Degrees Consulting, Alberts, Amazon, AMEX Australia, APRA AMCOS, ARIA, AuReview, Australia Council for the Arts, Banki Haddock Fiora, Bolster, Chugg Entertainment, City of Melbourne, City of Sydney, Comes with Fries, Community Broadcasting Foundation, Cooking Vinyl Australia, Elefant Traks, Facebook, General Pants Co, Good Intent, Gyrostream, HOTA - Home of the Arts, Hotel Esplanade (The Espy), Inertia Music, JB Hi-Fi, Labor Loves Live Music, Levi's, Live Nation Australasia, Marque Lawyers, MEAA, Millmaine, Moshtix, MTV, Mushroom Group, MusicNT, Nando's Australia, National Film and Sound Archive of Australia, Origin Music Group, Oztix, Parliamentary Friends of Australian Music, Powderworkers, PPCA, Select Music, Six String Brewery, Sony Music Australia, Sony/ATV Australia, Sorrento Strategic Accounting, Spotify, Sound Merch, Team Casey Barnes, Team Earthling, TEG Dainty, The Brag Media, Ticketmaster, Unified Music Group, Universal Music Australia, Warner Music Australia and White Sky.

"We are excited to be part of Ausmusic T-Shirt Day again this year," said Support Act CEO Clive Miller. "It's a really simple and fun way to raise funds for a great cause and we really hope that music lovers across Australia can mobilise support in their workplaces, schools and personal networks to set up fundraising teams on the ausmusictshirt.org.au webpage. We want to create a sea of Ausmusic t-shirts on the streets and across social media on Friday 15 November."

So start planning your wardrobe! You can visit the merch section of your favourite artist website and buy one of theirs online.

Or you can visit a Levi's® store or levis.com.au. They've partnered with Angus & Julia Stone, Ruel, Ocean Alley, Parkway Drive, Tkay Maidza and INXS to create 6 limited tees, where 100% of net proceeds are being donated to Support Act.

General Pants, in association with Bravado, are selling a limited range of exclusive t-shirts prints in store and online from 1 November from Midnight Oil, Silverchair, Baker Boy, Meg Mac, Vera Blue and Polish Club. 100% of the net proceeds from every t-shirt sale goes directly to Support Act.

All funds raised will help Support Act to expand the reach of its widely acclaimed Wellbeing Helpline and continue to provide crisis relief to artists, crew and music workers in need.

Show your support for Australian music this Ausmusic T-Shirt Day, held during ARIA Week, and celebrated across triple j and the ABC as part of Ausmusic Month. Proudly brought to you by triple j, ARIA and Support Act.





Related Articles View More Music Stories