Sunny War Will Live Stream Wednesday for The Bluegrass Situation's Shout & Shine

Much love to The Bluegrass Situation, they've been showing some serious support for Sunny War! She's playing a livestream tomorrow, Wednesday September 16 at 4pm PDT. This will be part of their Shout & Shine Showcase, which focuses on underrepresented and marginalized artists in Americana. If you're not familiar with Sunny's music, BGS did a killer interview with her that was really interesting; check it out here.

Sunny brings up some interesting ideas in the BGS Interview, like talking about her innovative fingerstyle guitar work possibly coming from the banjo, plus thoughts on American democracy.

Speaking of fingerstyle guitar work that is great, BGS also just featured Jordan Tice's instrumental guitar work on their weekly Tunesday Tuesday.

He's got "Stratford Waltz" dropping tomorrow on streaming outlets, and you can get a preview today plus some nice words about the music too - "The record was written pre-pandemic and, despite its "stripped down" nature, feels impetuous, mischievous, and adventure-ready, even in a song as languid and buttery as "Stratford Waltz."

