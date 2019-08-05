Billboard charting ska-punk trio Sublime With Rome announce fall headline tour today with support from The Expendables and Tropidelic. The tour starts on October 1st in Tulsa, OK and wraps on October 13th in New Orleans, LA. Tickets go on sale on Friday, August 9th at 12PM local time and will be available for purchase on the band's website HERE.

Additionally, Sublime With Rome have announced that they will be joining Platinum RIAA-certified hip-hop star Post Malone as the backing band for his August 5th NYCshow on the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour. Fans can stay updated on tonight's show details by visiting BudLight.com/DiveBarTour and following Bud Light on Facebook at Facebook.com/BudLight, on Twitter at @BudLight, and on Instagram at @BudLight.

The band's most recent release, Blessings, debuted at #2 on the Current Alternative Album Chart, #10 on the Current Digital Albums Chart, and #26 on the Billboard Top Albums Chart. Blessings, was produced by Rob Cavallo (Green Day, Paramore, Linkin Park), and "Wicked Heart" was co-produced by Rob Cavallo and Andrew Goldstein (Robert DeLong, Blackbear, Lauv). Listen to "Light On", "Spiderweb", "Blackout", "Wicked Heart", and most recently "Thank U", a tribute video to fans who have supported the band throughout the years, off the forthcoming release.

Sublime With Rome is Rome Ramirez (vocals, guitar), Eric Wilson (bass), and Carlos Verdugo (drums).

SUBLIME WITH ROME TOUR DATES

August 5 - New York, NY - TBD (Bud Light Dive Bar Show)**

August 10 - Anchorage, AK - Moose's Tooth Pub

August 17 - Lake Ozark, MO - Lazy Gators

August 23 - Edmonton, AB - River Cree

September 13 - Del Mar, CA - KAABOO Del Mar Festival*

October 1 - Tulsa, OK - Brady Theater

October 2 - Sauget, IL - Pop's

October 3 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

October 4 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverfront Live

October 5 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

October 6 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

October 12 - South Padre Island, TX - Isla Blanca Amphitheater

October 13 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

*Festival dates

**w/Post Malone





