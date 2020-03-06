Sub Urban To Release Debut EP THRILL SEEKER

On the heels of nearly half-a-billion streams and acclaim from Pigeons & Planes, Alternative Press, Billboard and more, Sub Urban announces his debut EP, Thrill Seeker, is arriving on March 13th.

On his self-produced debut EP Thrill Seeker, the 19-year-old singer, songwriter, producer, creative, and ringmaster Sub Urban reigns above a world of his own design. He opened the gates to this realm by way of his breakthrough smash "Cradles," which currently sits at number 3 at Alternative Radio. Additionally, "Cradles" is closing in on half-a-billion total streams and is one of the most TikTok'ed songs of all-time with over 1 billion uses on the platform. The seven-track EP threads together imaginative, cinematic imagery through subversive pop and alternative sensibilities. Alternative Press asserted "His hybrid of minimalist grooves and youthful, psychic eccentricity will be the thing everybody will attempt to steal this year."

About the project, Sub Urban shared, "Thrill Seeker tells a story of adolescent imperfection from the perfectionist. I wrote and produced the collection of songs from the ages of 16 to 18. Every song takes me to a different headspace cultivated by my youth: turmoil and sheer angst contrasted by theatrical self-awareness and worldly dissociation. I hope you enjoy my first ever project I've kept to myself for so long."

Next up, he supports Melanie Martinez on tour kicking off March 17th at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA continuing through to April. He will pick back up as support for Yungblud less than a month later on June 3rd in Minneapolis, MN hitting major markets and festivals across the country into the summer. Check out the full itinerary below. Stay tuned for Thrill Seeker and don't miss Sub Urban performing his new EP live on tour this spring and summer.

THRILL SEEKER TRACK LISTING:

1. Freak (feat. Rei Ami)

2. Cliché

3. KMS

4. Spring Fever

5. Isolate

6. Cirque

7. when the flies fell

TOUR DATES

3/17 Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim *

3/19 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

3/20 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Concert Theater *

3/22 Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre *

3/23 Salt Lake City, UT @ Union Event Center *

3/25 Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

3/26 Garden City, ID @ The Revolution Center *

4/21 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades^

4/23 Spokane, WA @ The Knitting Factory ^

4/25 Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall ^

4/26 Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall ^

4/28 Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory Concert House ^

4/30 Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater ^

5/1 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown ^

5/3 Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave ^

5/4 Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Center ^

5/6 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall ^

5/8 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE ^

5/9 Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom ^

5/10 Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! ^

5/12 Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa ^

5/14 St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live ^

5/15 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre ^

5/18 Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren w/ FOALS

6/3 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

6/6 Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lotter Amphitheater at Freedom Hall *

6/7 Columbus, OH @ Express Live! *

6/9 Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion *

6/10 St. Louis, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park *

6/12 Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica *

6/13 Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach *

6/14 Montreal, QC @ MTELUS *

6/16 Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

6/17 Coraopolis, PA @ UPMC *

6/18-21 Dover, DE @ Firefly Festival

6/19 Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion *

6/20 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

6/21 Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage *

6/23 Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre *

6/24 New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *

6/26 Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

6/27 Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre *

6/28 Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

6/30 Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place *

7/1 Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater *

7/2 Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center *

7/7 Independence, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena *

7/8 Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

7/9 Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

7/11 Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *

7/12 Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

7/14 Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

7/15 Fresno, CA @ The Saroyan Theater *

7/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

7/18 San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

7/21 Portland, OR @ Theater at Moda Center *

7/22 Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum *

7/23 Seattle, WA @ Marymoor *

7/25 Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater *

7/26 Denver, CO @ The Fillmore *

8/2 Montreal @ Osheaga Festival

*Melanie Martinez

^Yungblud





