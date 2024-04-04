Suanna Lynn Releases New Single 'Call Me Right'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter Suanna Lynn's latest release, "Call Me Right," is more than just a song; it's a battle cry for women who have experienced the frustration of being gaslit in relationships. With powerful lyrics that speak to the strength of trusting one's intuition and walking away from toxic situations, "Call Me Right" resonates deeply with listeners who have faced similar challenges.

Suanna's powerful lyrics cut straight to the heart of the matter, reminding us to trust our instincts and walk away from emotional manipulation. Ever had that moment when you knew something wasn't right, but someone tried to make you feel crazy for it? Well, "Call Me Right" is the anthem for that! As women, just knowing you were right and walked away can be enough. There's no need to go slashing tires or igniting kerosene...we can simply know we were right and they know what they lost.

"When they told you you were crazy but you were right... this song is the anthem for any woman who saw what was happening right in front of her, called her man out for it, and he tried to make her seem crazy," says Suanna Lynn. She goes on to say "Ladies trust your intuition! If they are making you doubt your relationship, or they feel like you can't trust them, run! They don't deserve to be your man."

Born and raised in the Midwest, Suanna Lynn draws inspiration from her diverse musical influences, including the country sounds of her childhood and the urban beats of her adulthood. Her upbringing in a loving, faith-centered home instilled in her a deep sense of responsibility to use her music as a force for good in the world. "Music has the power to touch hearts and souls in ways that words alone cannot," says Suanna. "I believe that with any ability comes great responsibility. I have been given the gift of song, and it is my obligation to use my microphone to give back to this world and give a voice to the voiceless."

Since moving to Nashville in 2016, Suanna Lynn has established herself as a rising star in the country music scene. Her debut release in Nashville, "Loved You Sober," garnered attention from both fans and industry insiders, earning her a spot in the NSAI Top 40. Now, with "Call Me Right," Suanna continues to captivate audiences with her authentic voice and heartfelt lyrics.

"I long to let my music be an instrument that makes someone feel like they're not alone in what they are going through," says Suanna. "We've all been lost at times, and there is something about hearing a song and saying, 'Me too' that makes all the difference."

Listen to "Call Me Right" on Spotify here.