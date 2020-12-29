Strictly Elizabeth Full Moon Series Premieres Today

Strictly Elizabeth, announced today the launch of her Full Moon Series, with the release of a new track - dropping today via all digital platforms. This is the first installment of new music to be released on the full moon throughout 2021.

Today's Full Moon Series track, "Dogs and Traps" is a previously released song of her own composition from her debut album Shelter in Place, re-recorded as a stripped down, more intimate solo track with no band, only Jessica on keyboard and vocals.

"I decided to launch the Full Moon Series today, after the darkest night of the year, in the wake of the stillness of the Winter Solstice," said Jessica of Strictly Elizabeth.

This version of "Dogs and Traps" illuminates the worldwide grief and self-reflection brought upon us all in 2020. It's also the first release of recordings made with producer Shane Soloski.

The Full Moon Series next installment will be released on the next full moon, January 28, 2021 and periodic full moons throughout the year. This series is a platform to release what's complete and make room for new creative audio and visual pursuits coming in 2021 from Strictly Elizabeth.