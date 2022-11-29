Stream Plaid Shares New Remix of 'Dissolved' By Gone To Color Feat. Martina Topley-Bird

Gone To Color shares the first track from its forthcoming RMXs collection, due Jan. 27, 2023. Listen to Plaid's excellent remix of "Dissolved" feat. Martina Topley Bird (Tricky / Massive Attack / Gorillaz vocalist).

Gone To Color (GTC) is the rock/electronic duo Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim. They met at the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music in 2004, and in 2010, began collaborating while pursuing doctorates in music composition.

They began creating their debut album in 2013 with recording sessions at John McEntire's Soma Electronic Music Studios in Chicago accompanied by Brian Deck (Modest Mouse / Grandaddy), who eventually co-produced the debut. They also recorded at studios in Chicago, Nashville, and in Atlanta.

The duo's eclecticism makes categorization hard to pin down, especially due to Heim and Walker synthesizing their instrumental compositions through open collaborations with other artists.

Gone To Color's first album was released in October of 2021 and featured the artists Martina Topley-Bird, Pat Sansone of Wilco, Angus Andrew of Liars, Ade Blackburn of Clinic, Carson Cox of Merchandise, Jessie Stein of The Luyas, Kurt Wagner of Lambchop, Luke Reynolds of Guster, and Richard Devine.

Gone to Color RMXS, due January 27, 2023, showcases GTC's debut through the lens of the artists Plaid, Oval, Tarwater, The Field, Daniel Myer, and Answer Code Request.

Listen to the new remix here: