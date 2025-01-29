Stray Kids Add New Stadium Shows to Monumental World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed, gold certified, global K-Pop phenomenon Stray Kids continue their record breaking touring momentum with the announcement of 7 new shows around the world on their Stray Kids World Tour <dominATE>.

The newly announced dates include second shows in Arlington, Texas and Madrid, Spain due to incredible fan demand as well as new tour stops in Rome, Italy and Shizuoka, Japan. The Stray Kids World Tour marks their first full run of stadium dates and long-awaited return following their second world tour, "MANIAC", which successfully held 42 shows across 18 cities. With this new outing, Stray Kids aims to reach more regions and connect with even more STAY (fandom name), across the globe.

Produced by JYP Entertainment, and promoted by Live Nation, these new shows are set to take place this year, kicking off at Estadio Bicentenario La Florida in Chile on March 27 and making stops in cities like Rio de Janeiro, Los Angeles, Toronto, London and more before wrapping up with a newly added show in Rome at Stadio Olimpico on July 30. The tour marks the first performances for the group in notable global stadiums where they have already sold out and added multiple nights in several cities including two shows in Mexico City, two in São Paulo, two in London, two in Paris, and two at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Full routing and ticketing information is available below.

All newly added shows go on sale Wednesday, February 5th at 3pm local time here Ticketing information for the Japan shows can be found on the local ticketing site. The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, access to the pre-show soundcheck, exclusive VIP gift item, & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Stray Kids has already cemented themselves as global icons, having achieved numerous milestones for the last six years of their career. They’ve made history with groundbreaking festival appearances, becoming the first K-Pop boy group to perform at Le Gala Des Pièces Jaunes and headlining major festivals in 2024 such as Chicago’s Lollapalooza, Milan’s I-DAYS, and London’s BST Hyde Park.

The tour has already made waves, captivating STAY in major Australian cities and across Asia. Kicking off in Seoul at KSPO Dome for 4 nights with an electric show, and will continue through Singapore, Bulacan, Macau, Tokyo, Osaka, Bangkok, Jakarta, and finish with two nights in Hong Kong on January 18 and 19.

STRAY KIDS WORLD TOUR 2025 UPCOMING DATES:

Thu Mar 27 - Santiago, CL - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

Fri Mar 28 - Santiago, CL - Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

Tue Apr 1 - Rio de Janeiro, BR - Estádio Nilton Santos

Sat Apr 5 - São Paulo, BRl - Estádio MorumBIS

Sun Apr 6 - São Paulo, BRl - Estádio MorumBIS

Wed Apr 9 - Lima, PE - Estadio San Marcos

Sat Apr 12 - Mexico City, MMX - Estadio GNP Seguros

Sun Apr 13 - Mexico City, MMX - Estadio GNP Seguros

Sat May 10 - Shizuoka, JP - Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA - NEW DATE

Sun May 11 - Shizuoka, JP - Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA - NEW DATE

Sat May 17 - Shizuoka, JP - Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA - NEW DATE

Sun May 18 - Shizuoka, JP - Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA - NEW DATE

Sat May 24 - Seattle, WA - T-Mobile Park

Wed May 28 - San Francisco, CA - Oracle Park

Sat May 31 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Sun Jun 1 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

Fri Jun 6 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field

Sat Jun 7 - Arlington, TX - Globe Life Field – NEW DATE

Tue Jun 10 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park

Sat Jun 14 - Orlando, FL - Camping World Stadium

Wed Jun 18 - New York City, NY - Citi Field

Thu Jun 19 - New York City, NY - Citi Field

Mon Jun 23 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park

Thu Jun 26 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

Sun Jun 29 - Toronto, ON - Rogers Stadium

Fri Jul 11 - Amsterdam, NL - Johan Cruijff Arena

Tue Jul 15 - Frankfurt, DE - Deutsche Bank Park

Fri Jul 18 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Sat Jul 19 - London, UK - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tue Jul 22 - Madrid, SP - Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Wed Jul 23 - Madrid, SP - Riyadh Air Metropolitano – NEW DATE

Sat Jul 26 - Paris, FR - Stade de France

Sun Jul 27 - Paris, FR - Stade de France

Wed Jul 30 - Rome, IT - Stadio Olimpico – NEW DATE

ABOUT STRAY KIDS

Stray Kids is JYP Entertainment’s 8-member boy band formed in March 2018. The group’s name “Stray Kids” stands for their determination to break and escape from tradition, formalities, and the old system. All members not only are talented in vocals, rap, and performance, but have also been credited for producing the majority of Stray Kids’ unique discography

Stray Kids were crowned Top Global K-Pop Artist winners at the recent 2024 BBMAs, securing back-to-back wins after their Top K-Pop Album win in 2023. They also proved their global popularity by winning Best K-Pop at the 2023 VMAs with their full-length album <5-STAR>. The album sold over 4.61 million copies during the first week of its release which, at the time, became the highest 1st week number in K-pop history. The group also won “Group of the Year” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards and “K-Pop Album of the Year” at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Not only did they debut six consecutive albums as No.1 on the Billboard 200 chart with their recent album <HOP>, and they also became the 2nd K-Pop male group in history to enter the Billboard HOT 100 chart. Stray Kids won’t stop breaking through all geographical and cultural boundaries to resonate deeply with global listeners.

