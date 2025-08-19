Story of the Year and Senses Fail to Play Co-Headline Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Post-hardcore heavyweights Story of the Year have announced their highly anticipated fall co-headline tour with longtime friends and scene stalwarts Senses Fail. Dubbed The Scream Team Tour, the run kicks off this November and December, coming to stages across the United States with special guests, Armor For Sleep.

“More than 20 years into our career and we are finally touring the United States with Story of the Year. I vividly remember seeing them on Warped Tour and being blown away by their stage show. Over the years we have become such good friends, it will be great to finally share the stage each night,” shares Buddy Nielsen of Senses Fail.

Story of the Year adds, “No one does friendship harder than Story of the Year and Senses Fail. Not Maverick and Goose. Not Thelma and Louise. Not even Snoop and Martha. We’re positively stoked to bring the love to your town on The Scream Team Tour!”

The Artist Presale will begin Tuesday, August 19 at 12 PM ET using the password SCREAMTEAM here. A series of additional presales will follow throughout the week, with all presales ending Thursday, August 21 at 10 PM local time. General on sale begins Friday, August 22 at 10 AM local time.

The Scream Team Tour

November 17 – Atlanta, GA

November 18 – Raleigh, NC

November 19 – Baltimore, MD

November 21 – Philadelphia, PA

November 22 – New York, NY

November 23 – Boston, MA

November 24 – Buffalo, NY

November 25 – Detroit, MI

November 29 – Pittsburgh, PA

November 30 – Cincinnati, OH

December 2 – Milwaukee, WI

December 3 – Minneapolis, MN

December 5 – Denver, CO

December 6 – Denver, CO

December 7 – Salt Lake City, UT

December 9 – Seattle, WA

December 10 – Portland, OR

December 12 – Anaheim, CA

December 13 – Riverside, CA