Steep Canyon Rangers Share New Single 'Sweet Spot'

Today, Steep Canyon Rangers share "Sweet Spot," a tender, feel-good tune that reminds us to "find a little sweet spot" in life. The single is out today at all DSPs; listen/buy here.

Of the track, Graham Sharp says, "Everybody's got that place or state of mind that is the sweet spot; it's not always easy to get there but when it's just right, you know it. This song seemed like the perfect chance to let a bunch of voices sing about that sweet spot, wherever you can find it."

Recorded at Echo Mountain Recording in Asheville, NC, the track was written by multiple members of the band each taking lead vocals on their verse filled out by the band's trademark harmonies and riveting musicianship. "Sweet Spot" marks the final recording to feature founding member lead vocalist Woody Platt before he departs the band as previously announced.

Beginning June 10, the Rangers will kick off a summer and fall tour that includes headline dates, festival appearances, and support for Steve Martin and Martin Short. A complete list of tour dates is below and tickets are on sale now.

Since they started playing music together as friends at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the late '90s, Steep Canyon Rangers have "always set themselves apart with compelling songwriting and a camaraderie that feels authentic." (The Bluegrass Situation).

Over the band's esteemed career, the three-time GRAMMY nominees have released 13 studio albums, three collaborative albums with actor/banjoist Steve Martin, been inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and appeared on some of music's biggest stages. In 2013, Nobody Knows You won the GRAMMY Award for Best Bluegrass Album, while 2012's Rare Bird Alert and 2020's North Carolina Songbook garnered nominations in the same category. Their most recent album, the critically acclaimed Arm In Arm.

Listen to the new single here:

Steep Canyon Rangers: On Tour

June 10 - Levitt Pavilion Denver - Denver, CO

June 12 - Palisade Bluegrass and Roots - Palisade, CO

June 17 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CO*

June 18 - Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa - Rancho Mirage, CA*

June 19 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA*

June 24 - That Music Fest - Durham, NC

June 25 - ROMP Festival - Owensboro, KY

June 28 - Brevard Music Center - Brevard, NC

July 2-4 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA*

July 14 - Appell Center for the Performing Arts - York, PA

July 15 - Grey Fox - Oak HIll, NY

July 16 - B Chord Brewing Company - Round Hill, VA

July 30 - Rockygrass - Lyons, CO

July 31 - Strings Music Pavilion - Steamboat Springs, CO

August 6 - The Blue Ridge Music Center - Galax, VA

August 7 - Sugarloaf Mountain Amphitheater - Chillicothe, OH

August 19 - The Peace Center - Greenville, SC*

August 20-21 - Filene Center at Wolf Trap - Vienna, VA*

September 23 - Simmons Bank Arena - North Little Rock, AR*

September 24 - Orpheum Theatre - Memphis, TN*

September 25 - Saenger Theatre - New Orleans, LA*

October 8 - Oklahoma International Bluegrass Festival - Guthrie, OK

October 14 - Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum - Knoxville, TN*

October 15 - Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium - Chattanooga, TN*

October 16 - Durham Performing Arts Center - Durham, NC*

October 21 - Bluegrass Island Festival - Manteo, NC

October 22 - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater - Wilmington, NC

November 4 - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall - Ponte Vedra, FL

November 5 - Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre - Clearwater, FL

November 6 - Lyric Theatre - Stuart, FL



*w/ Steve Martin and Martin Short