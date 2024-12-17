Static-X Unveils 2025 Tour with GWAR, dope and A Killer’s Confession

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Static-X’s original Wisconsin Death Trip lineup of Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, & Ken Jay along with current vocalist/guitarist Xer0 will be bringing their ultra entertaining Evil Disco extravaganza on the road in 2025 for the Machines Vs Monsters Tour produced by Live Nation. The tour kicks off May 23rd in Tucson, AZ at the Rialto Theater and concludes on June 18th in Oklahoma City, OK at The Criterion. Special guests GWAR, dope, and A Killer’s Confession will be joining Static-X on the tour. Tickets for the tour will be on sale starting Friday, December 20th at 10AM local time. Tickets for all shows including VIP packages can be found here.

Machines Vs Monsters Tour 2025 Tour Dates

Friday, May 23 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre *

Saturday, May 24 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center

Monday, May 26 – Wichita, KS – Cotillion

Tuesday, May 27 – Des Moines, IA – Val Air Ballroom

Wednesday, May 28 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Friday, May 30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore Minneapolis

Saturday, May 31 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

Sunday, Jun 1 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live @ 20 Monroe

Tuesday, Jun 3 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Wednesday, Jun 4 – Ft Wayne, IN – Clyde Theatre

Thursday, Jun 5 – Wheeling, WV – Capitol Theatre

Saturday, Jun 7 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Toyota Oakdale Theater

Sunday, Jun 8 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks

Monday, Jun 9 – Toronto, ON – History

Tuesday, Jun 10 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Wednesday, Jun 11 – Hampton Beach, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Saturday, Jun 14 – Myrtle Beach, SC – House Of Blues

Sunday, Jun 15 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

Tuesday, Jun 17 – Kansas City, MO – Grinder’s (Not a Live Nation date)

Wednesday, Jun 18 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion

* GWAR not appearing on this date.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, December 17. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, December 20 at 10AM local time at https://static-x.org.

Citi is the official card of the Machines VS Monsters Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, December 17 at 12PM local time until Thursday, December 19 at 10AM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

2024 was a landmark year in the resurgence of Static-X thanks to the release of Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 (released January 26th) and the successful Machine Killer Tour with friends Sevendust – comprised of 3 legs with multiple sold-out performances. Project Regeneration: Vol 2 was one of Loudwire’s The 51 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2024 where they declared: “the band in its current form still remains a solid force in driving, industrial tinged music they dub “evil disco.” Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 was always planned as a companion piece to the original Project Regeneration: Vol 1 and the two records combined feature all the remaining material discovered on tape of Wayne Static. The new album was produced by Xer0 and mixed/mastered by long-time collaborator Ulrich Wild. More information on Project Regeneration: Vol. 1 and Project Regeneration: Vol. 2 can be found at: http://www.static-x.com/.

About Static-X

One of the genre-defining bands of the late 90s, Static-X was founded in Los Angeles CA in 1994 by lead vocalist/guitarist Wayne Static and drummer Ken Jay. The band lineup was rounded out by bassist Tony Campos and guitarist/programmer Koichi Fukuda, who collectively inked a deal with Warner Bros records.

Static-X rose to fame with their 1999 platinum selling debut album Wisconsin Death Trip and went on to release five more albums over the course of the next decade: Machine in 2001, Shadow Zone in 2003, Start A War in 2005, Cannibal in 2007, and Cult Of Static in 2009. The band has sold more than 3-million albums in the US alone and has had multiple chart-topping radio singles. They have toured the world extensively, and to this day, maintain a reputation for being one of the best live acts in heavy music. In 2012, the band took a break to pursue outside creative interests and on Nov. 1, 2014 Wayne Static unexpectedly passed away. In 2018, the band announced that they were reforming to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their debut album. The reformed lineup of original members Tony Campos, Koichi Fukuda, Ken Jay and backed by frontman Xer0 delivered acclaimed performances by fans and critics alike. The tour was a massive success, with sold-out shows around the world , proving that Static-X fans remain as committed to the band as ever before. The revitalized Static-X continue to make headlines with their sold-out touring and new music while keeping their signature Evil Disco sound alive.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Saffer

