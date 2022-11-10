Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
State Champs Release Reimagined Track 'Outta My Head'

Earlier this year, they released their 4th studio album, Kings Of The New Age, out now via Pure Noise Records/

Nov. 10, 2022  

New York powerhouses State Champs have shared an acoustic version of their track "Outta My Head", out now via Pure Noise Records. Stripped back guitar licks and vocal harmonies breathe new life into the song while still maintaining the energy of the fan-favorite, which originally appeared on the recently released Kings Of The New Age.

"It's been way too fun stripping down these songs and giving you guys more acoustic jams to listen to," shares vocalist Derek DiScanio. "That being said, we're back again with 'Outta My Head' acoustic. Enjoy."

Earlier this year, State Champs planted their flag firmly in pop-punk history with their 4th studio album, Kings Of The New Age, out now via Pure Noise Records. The album includes hit singles "Eventually", "Everybody But You" (ft. Ben Barlow), "Outta My Head", and "Just Sound" alongside seven all new tracks featuring additional guest vocalists Chrissy Costanza, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Four Year Strong.

On the highly anticipated release, the band shares, "Kings of The New Age is our fourth album, the one that we spent the most time on, and the one that makes the biggest statement. After writing over 30 songs, we narrowed it down to 11 that best represent our mission as a band, and sonically, match the energy level we wanted to captivate heading into this new chapter."

Celebrating what has so far been a monumental year, the band will be embarking on their headlining Kings Of The New Age Tour this month. Special guests Hunny and Between You & Me are joining the cross-country affair, with Young Culture (11/11 - 11/20), Games We Play (11/22 - 11/30), and Save Face (12/2 - 12/10) also joining for select dates. All tickets are on sale now here.

Album four is often when a beloved rock band shifts gears, frustrating longtime fans, searching for a more "mature" sound. State Champs raise a joyous middle finger to that trope with Kings Of The New Age, an enthusiastic and confident reminder of what the Upstate New Yorkers do best.

Younger than Gen X punk heroes like Billie Joe Armstrong and Mark Hoppus; older than Willow and Trippie Redd; the foursome balances energy and experience. As a new generation resurrects angsty unrest on TikTok and Machine Gun Kelly puts guitars back on the mainstream chart, State Champs double down on the vibrant pop-punk they've championed for a decade. They were several steps ahead of the seismic sonic shift. Kings Of The New Age will now claim the crown.

Derek DiScanio, Tyler Szalkowski, Ryan Scott Graham, and Evan Ambrosio deliver a strong message. Produced by Drew Fulk (Lil Wayne, A Day To Remember, Ice Nine Kills) aka WZRD BLD, Kings Of The New Age is a big album, without sacrificing the heart cherished by a legion of fans.

Starting in bedrooms and basements in 2010, State Champs quickly ascended as leaders of a new scene owing as much to early Fall Out Boy and Green Day as latter-day Warped Tour bands. In 2022, Kerrang! declared them "one of the most authentic and well-respected bands in pop-punk."

Over the course of their career, State Champs delivered their music and heartfelt message on extensive tours with bands like Fall Out Boy, 5 Seconds Of Summer, A Day To Remember, and Simple Plan; three different Warped Tours; and a co-headliner with Neck Deep.

Kerrang! gave the band's first album, The Finer Things, a rare 5K review in 2013. Rock Sound and Alternative Press served up adoring cover stories. Around the World and Back entered the Billboard Current Rock Albums chart at No. 3 and made Rock Sound's Top 10 Albums of 2015. Living Proof followed in 2018. Billboard called them "modern-day pop-punk torchbearers" the same year. They are an arena-ready rock band with the freedom of punk's soul. 2022 belongs to State Champs.

