St. Paul & The Broken Bones Unveil 'Lonely Love Song'

St. Paul & The Broken Bones unveil a new single, "Lonely Love Song." The song is taken from the band's forthcoming album, Angels In Science Fiction, set for release April 21 on ATO Records-pre-save/pre-order here.

Of the new track, bandleader Paul Janeway says, "'Lonely Love Song' was actually the first song written for Angels In Science Fiction and the template in which we wrote the whole album: simple lyrics with a simple message that cuts to the core. It's hard to sing without my eyes swelling up with tears. The lyrics flow from denial to fear to the inevitable. Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return."

"Lonely Love Song" follows the record's first single, "Sea Star," which debuted last month to critical praise from NPR, Relix and Glide Magazine, with an accompanying video-an homage to the band's home state of Alabama-directed by Gus Black. Watch/share the video here.

The track, now going into only its fourth week at radio, has received extended support from stand out stations-WXPN/Philadelphia, KCSN/Los Angeles, SiriusXM's Spectrum "The Shortlist," KEXP/Seattle, WTMD/Baltimore, WRLT/Nashville and WRAL/Raleigh included-and has seen critical praise from spin leaders KVYN/Santa Rosa and hometown radio WPYA/Birmingham.

Angels In Science Fiction was recorded at Sam Phillips Recording Studio in Memphis, Tennessee and was produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, John Prine, Elvis Presley). It follows the band's critically acclaimed 2022 album, The Alien Coast.

The new record was written in the span of a few weeks after Janeway learned that his wife was pregnant with their daughter, Marigold. Following the examples set by greats like Aristotle, William James and John Steinbeck, Janeway penned the album as a series of letters to his then-unborn daughter.

"A few people told me it would be a good idea to write letters to my yet to be born daughter before she arrived into the world," says Janeway. "That is what Angels In Science Fiction is. Themes throughout the album are faith, nature vs nurture, anxiety and beauty. This is a record I would have written whether I did this for a living or not. I don't know if those records come along all the time."

Named "one of the nation's best live bands" by NPR, St. Paul & The Broken Bones will take their dynamic live performances to the U.S., Europe and Australia on a run of headline dates throughout the year-see below and visit stpaulandthebrokenbones.com/shows for complete tour routing.

Founded in Birmingham, Alabama in 2011, St. Paul & The Broken Bones consists of Paul Janeway (vocals), Jesse Phillips (bass), Browan Lollar (guitar), Kevin Leon (drums), Al Gamble (keyboards), Allen Branstetter (trumpet), Chad Fisher (trombone), and Amari Ansari (saxophone). The eight-piece ensemble burst into the world with their 2014 debut,Half the City, establishing a sound that quickly became a calling card and landing the band a slew of major festivals including Lollapalooza, Coachella and Glastonbury.

Critical praise from The New York Times, Rolling Stone, SPIN and NPR followed, leading to shared stages with some of the world's biggest artists-Elton John and The Rolling Stones among them-and launching an impressive run of headlining tours behind what Esquire touted as a "potent live show that knocks audiences on their ass."

The group has continued to expand their sound with every record, branching out well beyond old-school soul into sleek summertime funk and classic disco on albums like 2018's Young Sick Camellia. Their forthcoming LP, Angels In Science Fiction, stretches their limbs further afield, building on the shadowy psychedelia and intricate, experimental R&B of 2022's The Alien Coast. The new record finds Janeway at his very best. With Angels In Science Fiction, St. Paul & The Broken Bones have crafted their most moving, comprehensive work-spanning their entire sonic and emotional scope.

TOUR DATES

March 30-Savannah, GA-Savannah Music Festival

March 31-Macon, GA-Hargray Capitol Theatre

March 31-April 1-New Orleans, LA-Hogs For The Cause

April 6-10-Tyagarah, Australia-Byron Bay BluesFest

April 10-Melbourne, Australia-Forum Theatre

April 11- Melbourne, Australia-Northcote Theatre†

April 13-Sydney, Australia-Enmore Theatre†

April 29-Decatur, GA-Amplify Decatur Festival

May 20-21-Knoxville, TN-Southern Skies Festival

May 21-Greenville, SC-Peace Pavilion

May 23-Augusta, GA-Miller Theatre

May 25-Wilmington, NC-Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

May 25-28-Cumberland, MD-DelFest

May 25-28-Martinsville, VA-Rooster Walk 13

June 17-18-Los Angeles, CA-Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

June 23-Greenfield, MA-Green River Festival

July 9-Calgary, AB-Calgary Stampede

July 23-Stuttgart, Germany-Jazz Open Stuttgart

August 11-Telluride, CO- Telluride Jazz Festival 2023

August 25-Tisbury, MA-Beach Road Weekend

†with Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats

Photo, credit: Paige Sara