St. Panther Debuts EP THESE DAYS and Drops Accompanying Music Video for 'B.O.M.B.'

After being dubbed a top pick on Michelle Obama's podcast playlist, SoCal vocalist, producer, and multi-instrumentalist St. Panther stakes her claim as an artist to watch with the release of These Days, her transformative debut EP under Ricky Reed's Nice Life Recording Company and Nate Mercereau's How So Records.

These Days is a unique and captivating journey through loss, vulnerability, growth, faith, and resilience. The 6-track project's old-meets-new production and writing style parallels St. Panther's turbulent transitional period as a rapidly rising artist while simultaneously healing fresh wounds.

"Every song in These Days was inspired by putting some vulnerability into an era of major transitions for me. On the outside, life was moving fast. So many positive things were happening and almost every door I was subconsciously knocking flew open - it was a truly exciting time of rising to the occasion," St. Panther explains.

"On the inside, I was still in a place of healing after coming out of a relationship and coming back to myself after the sudden passing of my friend on his birthday last year. Writing each song in a way got me to the other side of the biggest transitions I'd ever had. I was intentionally creating space for the future through reflection," she expresses.

Leading up to the release of These Days, St. Panther teased with two singles, "These Days" and "Highway", that have garnered support from major industry players and have been making the rounds as fan favorites on both traditional and digital radio. The project's lead single, "Infrastructure", also landed a coveted spot on season 4 of HBO's Insecure.

Alongside the project's highly-anticipated debut, St. Panther releases the music video for her favorite song off the EP titled "B.O.M.B.", which is short for back on my bulls. She explains that with this record she wanted to voice that feeling of hoping to break through the barriers (aka old habits) in a romantic relationship, which ended up being a song about holding yourself accountable. Directed by Lili Peper, the video makes it a play on all the things we habitually fall into doing - a gentle reminder that it's usually where growth is least expected that it's the most possible.

St. Panther refracts raw feeling over a hypnotic hybrid of soul swagger, jazz eloquence, and hip-hop heat. Acclaimed by LA Times as a "lightning-bolt talent" and christened an "artist you're definitely going to want to keep your eye on" by Nylon, the Irvine, CA native turns up the volume on this enigmatic personality via her EP These Days. She's already landed herself on some of today's hottest TV soundtracks, namely single "Infrastructure" on season 4 of HBO's Insecure and "Playa" on season 5 of HBO's Ballers. She has also worked with Adidas Sound Labs to host a private listening session of her music with Pusha T at ComplexCon and has been featured on both Issa's Radio Show and Pharrell's Apple Music Beats 1 Radio Show OTHERtone.

These Days EP

Infrastructure

Highway

I Got You

These Days

B.O.M.B.

Something's Gotta Give

