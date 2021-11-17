Spoon Covers The Beatles' 'Christmas Time (Is Here Again)'

Spoon has shared their take on The Beatles 1967 fan club single "Christmas Time (Is Here Again)" for Spotify Singles: Holiday Edition 2021.

The collection marks the fifth year of Spotify Singles: Holiday and includes a wide range of covers and originals, from artists across a myriad of genres, in hopes of connecting friends and family from afar as they listen. Recorded at Jim Eno's Public HiFi studio in Austin, frontman Britt Daniel says about the track, "Recording 'Christmas Time (Is Here Again)' was a group effort that pulled us away from rehearsals and quickly sent us down a turbulent path of what you might call the Christmas spirit. And it's our song with the most band members doing vocals ever - pretty sure I'm counting four. THE WAR ON CHRISTMAS IS OVER."

Spoon recently announced the forthcoming release of their tenth studio album, Lucifer On the Sofa, out February 11th, 2022. The album was co-produced by Spoon and Mark Rankin (Adele, Queens of the Stone Age) and features contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen. It's the band's purest rock 'n roll record to date.

Texas-made, it is the first set of songs that the quintet has put to tape in its hometown of Austin in more than a decade and bottles the physical thrill of a band tearing up a packed room. It's an album of intensity and intimacy, where the music's harshest edges feel as vivid as the directions quietly murmured into the mic on the first take. According to frontman Britt Daniel, "It's the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton."

Listen to the new single here: