Splash House Announces Artist Lineups For August 2022 Weekenders

Today, iconic summer festival series Splash House has announced the artist lineups for the second and third editions of its newly expanded triple weekend season in 2022.

Celebrating its ninth year and fresh off of a successful first June edition since 2019, Splash House continues to cement itself as a perennial favorite in the summer festival calendar by fusing forward-thinking electronic music, poolside partying, and resort amenities with the desert landscapes of Palm Springs.

The August editions further extend Splash House's top-tier electronic curation that continues to bring an eclectic mix of industry titans and emerging talent from around the world to the desert for two unique weekends. Attendees will again be spread across three resort venues, the Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels, which each have their own distinct feel transporting fans to multiple eras of Palm Springs aesthetic history all within the festival footprint.

Artists announced for August weekend one include some of modern house music's hottest names such as dancefloor-filling favorite John Summit, house hitter Dombresky and melodic idols like deep house sensation Nora En Pure, ethereal multi-instrumentalist Dabin, and Swiss-Italian stalwart EDX. Cross-genre stylings include a DJ set from playful French production duo Polo & Pan, celebrated Australian electronic trio PNAU, electro pop maven Elohim, hip-hop crossover act Austin Millz, indie electronic producer Chet Porter, and funk duo Franc Moody who will be playing a DJ set. The underground sounds of Rebūke, Tinlicker, CINTHIE, Patrick Holland, and Mason Collective are among more highlights not to be missed.

The bill for August weekend two is equally stacked with the likes of crossover favorites like Mercury Prize-nominated British production outfit JUNGLE playing a DJ set, live phenomenon Elderbrook, and a club set from alternative pop duo NEIL FRANCES. Household names such as the enigmatic Malaa, Australian house favorite Sonny Fodera, and prolific UK duo Solardo will be bringing four to the four grooves in full force. MEMBA, DEVAULT, Mindchatter, and a DJ set from Phantoms provide strong representation on the mid-tempo electronic side of things along with next generation house risers like Noizu, VNSSA, Kyle Watson, Coco & Breezy, and Eden Prince.

By night, attendees can experience After Hours programming at the Palm Springs Air Museum while enjoying an open-air dance floor and witnessing artists perform alongside historic airplanes, all backdropped by the San Jacinto Mountains. This location has become a staple of the Splash House experience, while also hosting the debut of Desert Air last December. Dirtybird label boss Claude VonStroke and in-demand super producer SG Lewis (DJ Set) have been announced as the headliners for August weekend one, while the globally recognized house and techno icon Seth Troxler and an artist to be announced carry the day party into the after hours for August weekend two.

It remains Splash House's style-forward and fun-loving community that makes the event what it is. A hideaway from the urban sprawl of Los Angeles, Splash House fosters an environment fit for music fans, fashionistas, travelers, and those seeking a different kind of festival.

All currently available pass types and hotel package options can be viewed at splashhouse.com. GA passes for the August edition start at $189. Remaining GA passes go on sale Thursday, June 30 at 12PM PST.

Guests must be 21+ in order to purchase.

Splash House August 12-14 Lineup (A-Z)

Ark Patrol

Austin Millz

Chet Porter

CINTHIE

**Claude VonStroke

Dabin

Danny Howard

Dombresky

DROELOE

Duskus

EDX

Elohim

Franc Moody (DJ Set)

John Summit

Joplyn

Joshwa

Kidswaste

Luke Andy

Mason Collective

Massane

Nora En Pure

OFFAIAH

Patrick Holland

Polo & Pan (DJ Set)

PNAU

Rebūke

**SG Lewis (DJ Set)

Tinlicker

Torren Foot

Young Franco

Splash House August 19-21 Lineup (A-Z)

Andre Power

Biscits

Bones b2b Lee Wells

BYNX

Coco & Breezy

Crush Club

DEVAULT

DJ Susan

Eden Prince

Elderbrook

Ferreck Dawn

Franky Wah

Friend Within

JAEL

JUNGLE (DJ Set)

Kyle Watson

Malaa

Melé

MEMBA

Mindchatter

Ms. Mada

NEIL FRANCES (Club Set)

Noizu

OMNOM

Phantoms (DJ Set)

**Seth Troxler

Solardo

Sonny Fodera

Vindata (DJ Set)

VNSSA

**After Hours at Palm Springs Air Museum