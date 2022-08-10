Sound Of Fractures Releases New EP 'IRL'

London-based, electronic producer and artist Jamie Reddington, aka Sound of Fractures, releases his new EP 'IRL' - dropping simultaneously on streaming services and in web3 as NFT's. Following a series of well-received singles, including the hazy summertime track 'Dream' and the club-life infused 'Your Touch', Sound of Fractures combines organic production with inspired creativity to form the IRL project.

Rounding off the release with lead single 'Sunflowers', he continues to deliver honest and visceral snapshots of life through his music, exploring the deeply vulnerable yet universal feeling of self-doubt in an empowering way. A master of fusing atmospheric sounds to compose a sophisticated yet mellow signature, Sound of Fractures' ability to innovate whilst synchronously producing timelessly beautiful music, continues to shine.

"The concept of IRL is focussed on people, it's inspired by the idea that even something or someone who is seen as ordinary can be deeply complex and beautiful if you look deeper. The idea came from watching people as I travelled and wondering what they were really like. I've found people who are quiet are often the most interesting, and then this started to feed into the idea of online identities too as I explored web3. The artwork and visuals are focused on individual people, and the idea of how complex they may be when you dive deeper, and what they have experienced beyond what you see... or perhaps as you get to really know them and they let you in."

-Sounds of Fractures

A multi-faceted creator, Sound of Fractures constantly pushes artistic boundaries, splicing together sound and imagery to form one synoptic emotional musical expression. His unique sound helping amass a dedicated fan base spanning the globe. With production credits for the likes of Jay Prince, RAYE and Issey Cross, Sounds of Fractures is now embracing new formats to determine his own lane in the industry, ensuring he remains at the very forefront of the contemporary electronic scene.

An enigmatic all-around creative, drawing big-hitting attention for his grasp of his sound and style, the release of IRL continues to mark Sound of Fractures as one of the most captivating and nuanced artists in the genre.

