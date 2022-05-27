Sony Classical to Release Mao Fujita's New Recording of Mozart's Complete Piano Sonatas

Sony Classical is delighted to release an advance preview track from the eagerly anticipated debut album by the extraordinarily gifted young Japanese pianist, Mao Fujita. Having signed an exclusive contract with Sony Classical at the end of last year, his studio recording of the Complete Mozart Piano Sonatas is scheduled for release on October 7, 2022.

Mao Fujita has chosen to share his sparkling and captivating reading of Mozart's much-loved Piano Sonata No. 16 in C Major, K. 545 'Sonata facile'/II.

Fujita was born in Tokyo and started playing the piano at the age of three, winning many prizes along the way, including becoming the Silver Medallist at the 2019 Tchaikovsky Competition, where his special musical qualities received exceptional praise from an international jury of leading musicians.

Listen to the new release here: