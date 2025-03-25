Sons Of The East Unveil Massive World Tour

Tickets for the world tour will go on sale March 28th.
Following the announcement of their highly anticipated sophomore album SONS and the release of its stirring first single “Rescue Me,” Australian indie-folk band Sons Of The East have unveiled their third world tour—one that sees them stepping up to bigger venues and larger crowds than ever before. Spanning North America, Europe, the UK, and beyond, the tour will bring their engaging live show to audiences worldwide in support of SONS, out June 13 via MGM (Metropolitan Groove Merchants).
With over 700 million streams, 75 million YouTube views, and more than 100,000 headline tickets sold—all as a fully independent band—Sons Of The East have earned a reputation for unforgettable performances, drawing in fans from around the world. Known for their raucous, communal energy on stage, Jack Rollins (vocals, guitar), Nic Johnston (vocals, keys), and Dan Wallage (guitar, banjo) have earned a reputation for unforgettable performances, with their last global run even catching the attention of some high-profile fans. Bill Murray endorsed them in an Instagram video and when asked how it came about, Sons Of The East manager Bryon Jones stated to The Music, “He’s a genuine fan. He came to a tiny show in North Carolina last year and said hi to the band, and they hung out. Then he turned up to the sold-out Boston show last week and asked for some guitar tips from Jack, so he got them in exchange for the video!”
In London, Emma Thompson caught their sold-out show at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire—one of many capacity gigs the band has played worldwide, from The Troubadour in LA to Music Hall of Williamsburg in New York and Sala Apolo in Barcelona. Their next tour promises to be even bigger as they graduate to significantly larger rooms across multiple continents. While Jack Rollins, Nic Johnston, and Dan Wallage remain the heart of the band, their live performances feature a full band, adding even more energy and depth to their dynamic show.
Since their breakthrough, Sons Of The East have captivated a worldwide audience with their seamless fusion of folk, blues, and soul. Their 2022 debut album Palomar Parade (now nearing 100 million streams) set the stage for their meteoric rise, with tracks that resonated far beyond their roots in Sydney’s Northern Beaches. Now, SONS marks the next thrilling chapter, crafted between relentless touring and intimate sessions at their Sydney studio.
Tickets for the world tour will go on sale March 28th. For the full list of dates and more information, visit www.sonsoftheeast.com. SONS is out June 13. Stream "Rescue Me" now below.
AUSTRALIA
AUG 08 Melbourne, Northcote Theatre
AUG 09 Sydney, Enmore Theatre
AUG 12 Brisbane, Princess Theatre
AUG 15 Adelaide, The Gov
AUG 16 Fremantle, Freo Social
EUROPE
AUG 28 Oslo, Cosmopolite, Norway
AUG 29 Tonder, Tonder Festival, Denmark
AUG 30 Darmstadt, Golden Leaves Festival, Germany
AUG 31 Rubigen, Buhne am Teich, Switzerland
SEPT 04 Bilbao, Kafe Antzokia, Spain
SEPT 04 Bilbao, Kafe Antzoika, Spain
SEPT 05 Madrid, La Riviera, Spain
SEPT 06 Barcelona, Paral·lel 62, Spain
SEPT 10 Milan, Magazine Generali, Italy
SEPT 11 Zurich, Volkshaus, Switzerland
SEPT 12 Stuttgart, Club Cann, Germany
SEPT 13 Munich, Muffathalle, Germany
SEPT 14 Vienna, Arena, Austria
SEPT 15 Prague, Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
SEPT 17 Berlin, Columbia Theatre, Germany
SEPT 18 Groningen, De Oosterpoort, Netherlands
SEPT 19 Cologne, Kantine, Germany
SEPT 20 Hannover, Musikzentrum, Germany
SEPT 21 Bremen, Schlachthof, Germany
SEPT 23 Hamburg, Mojo, Germany
SEPT 24 Utrecht, Tivoli Ronda, Netherlands
SEPT 25 Brussels, La Madeleine, Belgium
SEPT 26 Paris, Trianon, France
UK
SEPT 27 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town, England
NORTH AMERICA
OCT 01 Toronto, The Opera House, ON, Canada
OCT 02 Montreal, Theatre Beanfield, QC, Canada
OCT 03 Boston, Royale, MA, USA
OCT 04 New York, Webster Hall, NY, USA
OCT 07 Philadelphia, Foundry, PA, USA
OCT 08 Washington D.C., Howard Theatre, USA
OCT 10 Charlotte, The Underground, NC, USA
OCT 11 Atlanta, Hell At The Masquerade, GA, USA
OCT 12 Nashville, Basement East, TN, USA
OCT 14 Indianapolis, HI-FI, IN, USA
OCT 16 Detroit, The Majestic, MI, USA
OCT 17 Chicago, House Of Blues, IL, USA
OCT 18 Minneapolis, Fine Line, MN, USA
OCT 19 Des Moines, Wooly's, IA, USA
OCT 21 Denver, Summit, CO, USA
OCT 23 San Diego, SOMA - Sidestage, CA, USA
OCT 24 Los Angeles, The Bellwether, CA, USA
OCT 25 San Francisco, Bimbo's 365 Club, CA, USA
OCT 28 Portland, Hawthorne Theatre, OR, USA
OCT 29 Seattle, The Crocodile, WA, USA
OCT 31 Vancouver, Vogue Theatre, BC, Canada
Videos