Songwriter Daphne Willis Signs Worldwide Publishing Deal With Position Music

President and CEO Tyler Bacon announced that Position Music has signed Daphne Willis to a worldwide publishing deal. In addition to being an artist, Willis has worked with the likes of Dr. Dre, Meghan Trainor, Wyclef Jean, 9AM, John Oates, Stereotypes and more. She has also written music used by brands such as Volkswagen, Xfinity/Comcast, and Royal Caribbean-and on popular television shows such as Empire, Grey's Anatomy, So You Think You Can Dance, ESPN SportsCenter, and more.

Popdust called Daphne "a badass, mic killer, and hustler", and Paste Magazine wrote that her music has "infectious melodies delivered with lyrical precision and honesty" and that she's "sincere, compelling, and relevant."

"I've worked with a lot of music companies of varying sizes, strengths and specialties; Position Music is by far the most versatile and proactive I've ever encountered. I couldn't be more proud to be on their roster and work with their incredible team," said Daphne.

"Daphne is an incredible addition to the Position Music roster, and she's uniquely suited for the way Position is built-she has an outstanding voice, she's a gifted writer with chops in the pop world as well as the synch world, and has an outstanding work ethic as well as a deep network of collaborators. We're honored she chose Position Music as her home. She's already built something really meaningful and impactful and we look forward to continuing to grow her career," adds Jake Versluis, VP, A&R at Position Music.

Currently, the genderfluid and LGBTQIIA+ artist bounces between Nashville, TN and Los Angeles, CA, and has created a diverse catalog of music that orbits around the rock, punk, pop, alternative, and electronic genres. Daphne's deeply touching "Somebody's Someone" tackles addiction, homelessness, and mental illness. Billboard wrote that the "song shines an uplifting light on the debilitating darkness occupied by the homeless and mentally ill".

Daphne's first release with Position Music will be her TYGR TYGR project with the first single slated to drop later this year.

Willis is the latest signing at Position Music, joining a songwriter roster that includes Harmony "H-Money" Samuels, Dru "Falconry" DeCaro, ¿Téo?, No Love For The Middle Child, Kyle Reynolds, Greg Hvnsen, The Gomez Brothers, Boy Blue, and more.

Hailing from Chicago, now based in LA, Artist/Producer/Songwriter Daphne Willis is a multifaceted music maker. Her musical versatility has landed her in studios with Dr. Dre, Meghan Trainor, 9AM, Stereotypes, John Oates and more. Her songs have been heard on TV shows like Grey's Anatomy and So You Think You Can Dance, in films like Queenpins and SpongeBob The Movie, and on major network commercials for brands like Volkswagen, XFinity and Royal Caribbean.

Her album and single releases have brought her around the globe to perform for audiences of all ages and demographics and have accumulated over 15M streams on Spotify.

Position Music, distributed by AWAL, is an independent publisher, record label and management firm, redefining what it means to be a music company. Established in 1999, today Position boasts a multinational presence, expanding Los Angeles headquarters, and a continually growing staff. Position is home to artists such as Judah & the Lion, Welshly Arms, 2WEI, ¿Téo?, Fantastic Negrito, TeaMarrr, Layto, Dead Posey, No Love For The Middle Child, Kid Bloom, and more.