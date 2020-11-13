Songstress & Storyteller Sapphire Hart Releases New Single 'Toxic Love Story' Out Now!

Love. Most of us fortunate enough to experience it, are too familiar with its intoxicating highs and soaring lows. One day it's smooth and steady while the next cloudy and confusing. Inspired by the struggles of love with a raw glimpse into a relationship fraught with infidelity issues, soulful storyteller Sapphire Hart is set to release "Toxic Love Story", her most honest single to date, out Friday, November 13th.

Influenced by a broad-spectrum of musical genres, Hailee Kaleem Wright musically known as Sapphire Hart, the Houston native now residing in Los Angeles, has performed and written songs since adolescence. Prior to the global shutdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the multifaceted entertainer could be seen performing in multiple Broadway shows alongside stage legends the likes of Moises Kaufman, Bill T Jones and Davone Tines to name a few. Refusing to let the pandemic disrupt her course, Hart took the allotted time and reignited her first love, singing and songwriting; now with an evolving and elevating sound.

Check out the new single, "Toxic Love Story", by soulful songstress Sapphire Hart, available on all streaming platforms November 13th, 2020. Be sure to keep an eye out for the upcoming music video to be released at the end of November.

Listen To "toxic Love Story Here"!

For More Information: sapphirehart.com

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You