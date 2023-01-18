Society 1 Release New Single 'The Fight Within'

SOCIETY 1's new single, "The Fight Within" is now available on all streaming platforms accompanied by a music video. The song was mixed by Chris Collier (Korn, Whitesnake) and features the drumming of Dagon Destroyer.

The music video is directed by Lord Zane and produced by Dagon Destroyer.

"I've been through a lot with the passing of my friend and former bassist DV Karloff. When I began writing new music for this album this is just what I was dealing with. The fight within to keep moving forward. " said Zane

Society 1 will be releasing their music cinematically with music videos, drum playthrough videos, available on all platforms. The album itself is the soundtrack of Shock Rock Movie, a film by Lord Zane and Dagon Destroyer, that is currently in production. The extended trailer for the movie can be seen on YouTube.

This single is being released in anticipation of the Rise Of Machine Tour with Static-X, Fear Factory, and Dope.

Watch the new music video here: