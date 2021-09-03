Sneezy Releases New Single 'Not Sorry'

Funk/Jam band Sneezy is set to release their upcoming third studio album "Open Doors". Created during the Covid-19 pandemic hiatus from live shows, the album is a testament to the power of music and friendship, as we see Sneezy's eight members come together to craft their best release to date.

Sneezy will be releasing "Open Doors" via tastemaker Color Red, and is hitting the road this Summer and Fall to showcase their new music. The first single from the album is "Not Sorry," which premiered on The Deli Magazine and is out now!

Sneezy is a Chicago-based band that blends Rock, Soul, Pop, Hip Hop, and R&B influences into their own unique sound. With over a decade of experience, Sneezy's personnel on 'Open Doors' includes Austin Koziol(Drums), Brett O'Connor(Vocals & Harmonica), Austin Lutter(Guitar), Tom Hannum(Bass), Nathan Mark(Drums), Jack Holland(Vocals & Guitar), Ben Paulson(Vocals & Keys), & Pat Girdaukas(Saxophone), as well as guest appearances from guitarist Joe Marcinek on 'A Minute Past', singer Lyle Divinsky (the Motet) on 'A Little Bit Better', and fellow Color Red Music alum Josh Hoyer providing B3 organ on the soulful 'Pieces of a Puzzled Heart'.

"Open Doors" represents a rebirth for Sneezy - the inspiration for the title comes from opportunities that have come in the midst of the pandemic. During this global state of fear & uncertainty, Sneezy channeled their collective energy into refining their musicianship & songwriting, strengthening friendships, and increasing creativity. The group states, "As a band, we have grown musically during our time in quarantine and as the world slowly begins to open; we have grown closer to each other, our families, and our musical identities."

The album was co-produced by the band and music industry vet Scott Boyer, engineered by Packy Lundholm at Sound Vault Studios in Chicago, and mixed in part by iconic R&B producer/engineer "Bassy" Bob Brockmann (TLC, Notorious BIG, Mary J. Blige, etc) and band member Nathan Mark.

With the release of Open Doors, Sneezy is excited for the world to witness their growth and maturation as individual musicians as well as a group. "The creative ideas and innovation that are showcased on these songs is really exciting to us", comments saxophonist Pat Girdaukas. "This album is something that we are proud to call our own, and we feel that the public will find it to be on a new level of excellence for us in every conceivable way."

Watch the music video below: