Snail Mail Releases 'Adore You' Demo Off 'Valentine' Album

Today, Snail Mail (Lindsey Jordan) has shared "Adore You," the early demo version of the lead single and title track off of her critically acclaimed new album Valentine. Featuring early lyrics and a different structure, the whispered, vulnerable lo-fi version is a sonically opposite yet equally devastating flipside, proving that in any configuration "Valentine" is as powerful a lovelorn torch song as they come.

Shortly after Jordan released Valentine, she was diagnosed with vocal cord polyps requiring surgery and a North American tour postponement. Today, you can listen to her first interview since the surgery on the Sonos Radio show Sheroes: Mixtape Memoir. On the program, Lindsey discusses some of her favorite love songs with Sheroes host Carmel Holt. Last week, Jordan also released a live full band performance video of "Valentine," performed at the Armour-Stiner Octagon House.

Snail Mail will play an extensive run of North American, UK and European tour dates in 2022. The US dates kick off in Philadelphia on April 5th. Highlights include The Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on April 8th and The Palladium in Los Angeles on April 27th. All dates are listed below and are available via here.

Valentine, the second album from Snail Mail, has emerged as one of 2021's most celebrated releases, featuring prominently in best of the year roundups from New York Times, Vogue, NME, Pitchfork, The New Yorker and many others. She made her late-night television debut with an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. On release, Valentine landed at #1 on the Billboard Emerging Artist Chart and #61 in the Billboard Top 200 in the US, and entered the Top 40 album charts in the UK and Australia.

Valentine was written and produced by 22-year-old Lindsey Jordan and co-produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee). Written in 2019-2020 the album is filled with romance, heartbreak, blood, sweat and tears. But Valentine is poised and self-possessed, channeling its anger and dejection into empowering revenge fantasies and rewriting the narrative of its own fate.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

Tue Apr 5 2022 - Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Wed Apr 6 2022 - Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer#

Thu Apr 7 2022 - Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre#

Fri Apr 8 2022 - Boston MA @ Royale#

Sat April 9 2022 - Montreal QC @ Club Soda#

Mon Apr 11 2022 - Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre#

Tue Apr 12 2022 - Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre#

Thu Apr 14 2022 - Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre#

Fri Apr 15 2022 - Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue#

Sat Apr 16 2022 - Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall#

Sun Apr 17 2022 - Denver CO @ Ogden Theater#

Tue Apr 19 Olympia WA @ Capitol Theater w/ Goon Sax

Wed Apr 20 2022 - Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre^

Thu Apr 21 2022 - Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre^

Fri Apr 22 2022 - Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sat Apr 23 2022 - Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

Sun Apr 24 2022 - Oakland CA @ Fox Theater^

Wed Apr 27 2022 - Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium^

Thu Apr 28 2022 - San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park^

Fri Apr 29 2022 - Mesa AZ @ The Nile^

Sat Apr 30 2022 - Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf^

Mon May 2 2022 - Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater^

Tue May 3 2022 - Dallas TX @The Factory Studio^

Thu May 5 2022 - Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven Stage^

Fri May 6 2022 - Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel^

Sat May 7 2022 - Carrboro NC @ Cat's Cradle^

Sun May 8 2022 - Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville^

Mon Jun 6 Cologne @ Gebäude 9

Tue Jun 7 Hamburg @ Knust

Thu Jun 9 Gothenburg @ Oceanen

Sat Jun 11 Stockholm @ Slaktkyrkan

Mon Jun 13 Berlin @ Columbia Theater

Tue Jun 14 Dresden @ Groovestation

Wed Jun 15 Munich @ Ampere

Thu Jun 16 Milan @ Santeria Toscana 31

Sat Jun 18 Zürich @ Bogen F

Sun Jun 19 Paris @ Le Trabendo

Tue Jun 21 Amsterdam @ Paradiso Noord

Thu Jun 23 Manchester @ The Ritz

Fri Jun 24 Glasgow @ QMU

Tue Jun 28 Bristol @ Marble Factory

Wed Jun 29 London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

Thu Jun 30 Brighton @ Chalk

Tue Jul 5 Lyon @ Epicerie Moderne

Fri-Aug-12 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall+

Tue-Aug-16 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place+

Wed-Aug-17 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony+

Fri-Aug-19 - Richmond, VA - The National+

Sat-Aug-20 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa+

Sun-Aug-21 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre+

Tue-Aug-23 - Orlando ,FL - The Beacham Theater+

Wed-Aug-24 - Tampa FL - The Ritz Ybor+

Fri-Aug-26 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn+

Sat-Aug-27 - Knoxville,TN - The Mill & Mine+

Sun-Aug-28 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall+

Tue-Aug-30 - Bloomington, IL - The Castle Theatre+

Wed-Aug-31 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre+

Fri-Sep-02 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall+

Sat-Sep-03 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant+

Sun-Sep-04 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre+

Tue-Sep-06 - Detroit ,MI - Majestic Theatre+

Wed-Sep-07 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre+

Fri-Sep-09 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore+

+w/ Momma and Hotline TNT

#w/ Joy Again

^w/ The Goon Sax