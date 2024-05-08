Slow Pulp Share Glitchy 'Slugs' (yeule + Kin Leonn Remix)

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago quartet Slow Pulp is sharing a glitchy and catchy new version of their song “Slugs”, remixed by the Singapore artists yeule and Kin Leonn.

“I have love love loved Slow Pulp for a long time, I'm so happy to work on this remix for them, they are inspiring in so many ways, and their music helped me through some really hard times,” said yeule of the collaboration. “When I heard the new record, I couldn't stop listening to Slugs. Both Kin Leonn and I put a lot of love in this remix, one of my favourite tracks off the new record.”

yeule is the Singapore-born, Los Angeles-based nonbinary musician, performance artist, and painter also known as Nat Ćmiel. A chameleonic auteur, yeule is guided by a multidisciplinary ethos through which they craft entire worlds and personas through their music – often in collaboration with Kin Leonn - weaving together everything from the classical canon, hypermodern internet cultures, academic theory, the esoteric, and their own carnal desires.



First self-releasing songs at age 14, they have since emerged as a cult art icon, whose experimental pop songs of emotional excavation and self-reclamation have attracted a dedicated following of fellow outsiders who seek catharsis from physical and mental struggle. Their most recent album softscars is out now via Ninja Tune.



Kin Leonn is an artist and producer from Singapore who releases ambient music under KITCHEN. LABEL. His original scores for the documentary ‘Baby Queen’ and feature film ‘The Breaking Ice (燃冬)’ premiered at the 2022 Busan International Film Festival and 2023 Cannes Film Festival respectively. Possessing a versatility beyond his years, he maintains a strong presence in Singapore’s thriving underground as live act, composer, sonic artist, and mix engineer. Kin Leonn has designed numerous sound installations – notably for Singapore’s ArtScience Museum, London’s Architectural Association, and Singapore Art Week.



Called “one of 2023’s best rock records” by Variety, Slow Pulp are continuing to tour in support of their breakout album ‘Yard’. Through listless guitar, a raw-to-the-bone piano ballad, and belt-along worthy pop-punk, Slow Pulp tackle themes of isolation and the process of learning to be comfortable with yourself, along with the importance of learning to trust, love, and lean on others. The result is a lightning-in-a-bottle synthesis of what has made Slow Pulp one of the most beloved indie groups in recent memory.



Currently on tour with Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service, Slow Pulp will then embark on a summer tour of Europe followed by newly announced US dates in November that go on-sale this Friday at 10 am local time. yeule will be performing in Europe as well, beginning later this month and into early June. All upcoming dates are listed below.

SLOW PULP TOUR DATES

5/9 - Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center &

5/11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

5/12 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Central Arena &

5/14 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre &

5/15 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center &

6/1 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

6/3 - Milan, IT @ Arci Bellezza

6/5 - Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

6/6 - Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

6/7 - Brussels, BE @ AB Club

6/9 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

6/11 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

6/12 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds

6/14 - Glasgow, UK @ The Classic Grand

6/15 - Dublin, IE @ Whelans

6/16 - Manchester, UK @ Band on the Wall

6/18 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club

6/19 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb lfor Bach

6/29 - London, UK @ Koko

7/19 - 7/21 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

8/1 - 8/4 - Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

11/6 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall's #

11/8 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake #

11/9 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase Lounge #

11/10 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

11/13 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

11/14 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall # ^

11/17 - Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre #

11/19 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café and Music Hall #

11/20 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi #

11/23 - Detroit, MI @ El Club #

&= w/ Death Cab For Cutie & The Postal Service

# = w/ Free Range

^ = w/ Hannah jadagu

YEULE TOUR DATES

5/23 - Dublin, Ireland @ Button Factory

5/24 - Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

5/25 - London, UK @ Wide Awake

5/26 - Brussels, Belgium @ Botanique

5/28 - Lyon, France @ Club Transbo

5/29 - Montpellier, France @ Rockstore

5/30 - Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

6/1 - Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn Kilbi

6/2 - Mannheim, Germany @ Maifeld Derby

6/9 - Shenzen, China @ HOU Live

6/10 - Guangzhou, China @ MAO Livehouse

6/12 - Beijing, China @ TBA

6/13 - Shanghai, China @ VAS Live

6/15 - Qingdao, China @ Action Airport Music Festival

6/16 - Fuzhou, China @ TBA

Photo credit: Alexa Viscius

Comments