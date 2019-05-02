Slovenly Recordings and We're Loud Fest Announce Debauch-A-Reno 4th of July Pool Party

Slovenly Recordings and We're Loud Fest have announced the 4th of July Debauch-a-Reno Pool Party! This years event promises to be just as wild as years prior. Last year's event had all kinds of twists and turns. Party buses to Virginia City,? T? he Mummies playing free to the public? in the middle of a parking lot, Pop up shows, an overwhelming amount of amazing bands from all over the world, and many other surprises. A perfect road trip stop for those headed out to the? ?Boogaloo,? and an all-around good time to be had on the 4th of July! Here's a sampling of who is playing this year -- there's more to be announced!

After 40 years in punk rock, we finally get to see? ?the DICKIES? in the Biggest Little City In The World!

First time we saw? ?the SPITS? was on the 4th of July 2000 in the Reno area, with fireworks and all, so this will be a weird anniversary!

SURFBORT? will come from NYC to make their Reno debut! John Doe (X) hailed their debut LP as "one of the 10 greatest punk records of all time"

the CHATS?, the teenage trashrock sensation from Australia's sunny coast make their debut show in the USA! Known for their vids "?Pub Feed"? and "?Smoko?" (over 7 million views!)

TOMMY and the COMMIES?, with their widely acclaimed debut 12" still fresh, will drop in from swingin' Sudbury, Canada.

EDDIE and the SUBTITLES? - resurrected from the early 80s Orange County punk scene, Eddie has come out of hiding after 30+ years and is blessing Reno with tons of killer new material. Best known for the classic & often covered? A? merican Society?.

the CONTROL FREAKS? - Greg Lowery of ?The Rip Offs?, ?Supercharger? and some other jerky combos will finally bring his latest to Reno!

HOLLYWOOD SINNERS? - Ultra high energy garage punk trio all the way from Madrid, Spain!

the NIGHT TIMES? - raw, six-piece garage group from So Cal ?-? sure to leave you in a daze with their vicious stage presence and savage sound!

the SATURDAY KNIGHTS -? local Reno act that delivers tightly wound, high energy punk'n'roll

PLUS: ?RENO RECORD FAIR! and SURPRISE SPECIAL GUEST MASTER OF CEREMONIES!!

TICKETS $39.50

(plus tax & service fee)

HOTEL ROOMS AT THE SANDS

$79/NIGHT (all taxes & fees included!)





