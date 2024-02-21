Slayer To Return To The Concert Stage

For the first time since the band wrapped the last concert of its Final World Tour back in November 2019, Slayer - Tom Araya/ bass & vocals, guitarists Kerry King and Gary Holt, and Paul Bostaph on drums - announce they will return to the stage this fall, headlining two major festivals, Riot Fest and Louder Than Life.

“Nothing compares to the 90 minutes when we're on stage playing live, sharing that intense energy with our fans,” said Araya, “and to be honest, we have missed that.” Added King, "Have I missed playing live? Absolutely. Slayer means a lot to our fans; they mean a lot to us. It will be five years since we have seen them."

Tour Dates

Tickets for the dates listed below are on sale now.

SEPTEMBER

22 Riot Fest, Chicago, IL

27 Louder Than Life, Louisville, KY