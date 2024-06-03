Slash's Sixth Solo Album 'Orgy of the Damned' Debuts as the #1 Blues Album in the U.S. and U.K.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SLASH the iconic, GRAMMY® Award-winning guitarist and songwriter is celebrating the release of his highly anticipated sixth solo album titled Orgy of the Damned.

Orgy of the Damned has officially debuted as the #1 Blues Album in the U.S and the U.K., as well as achieving Top 10 chart positions in 7 countries around the world including the U.S., U.K., Australia, Austria, France, Germany, and Switzerland. The new album also hit #2 on the U.S. Rock Albums Chart.

SLASH stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! for three nights and performed songs off Orgy of the Damned with Cleto and Cletones and talked with host Jimmy Kimmel in addition to a multitude of show guests including Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Kevin Costner, Patton Oswalt, Tony Goldwyn, and Pamela Adlon. Check out each full show with interviews and performances on NIGHT 1, NIGHT 2 and NIGHT 3, and watch quick clips of SLASH performing on the show HERE.

Last week in Hollywood, SLASH, and his blues bandmates Teddy ‘ZigZag’ Andreadis (vocals/keyboards) and Tash Neal (vocals/guitar) performed a rare and stunning 8-song acoustic-only live performance to a sold out crowd of fans at Amoeba in Hollywood.

A vibrant homage to the blues, SLASH’s star-studded blues album and sixth solo album of his career overall, Orgy of the Damned is a collection of 12 dynamic songs that revitalize the blues with a stripped-down approach. In the spirit of collaboration, on Orgy of the Damned, SLASH handpicked the album’s diverse guest vocalists, which include Gary Clark Jr., Billy F. Gibbons, Chris Stapleton, Dorothy, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers, Demi Lovato, Brian Johnson, Tash Neal, Chris Robinson, and Beth Hart. The acclaimed guitarist reteamed with producer Mike Clink and reunited with two of his bandmates from his Blues Ball outfit in the 90s, bassist Johnny Griparic and keyboardist Teddy ‘ZigZag’ Andreadis, and brought on drummer Michael Jerome and singer/guitarist Tash Neal who round out his blues band in the studio and on the road.

For Orgy of the Damned, everything was played live in the room, with an emphasis on improvisation which resulted in a collection of energized songs that are vital and raw. Highlights include “Oh Well” with outlaw country star Chris Stapleton’s gritty vocals on the beloved early Peter Green/Fleetwood Mac tune, listen HERE, and the Howlin’ Wolf-penned first single “Killing Floor” an electrifying collaboration with Brian Johnson of AC/DC on vocals, and Steven Tyler of Aerosmith on harmonica, listen HERE. “Hoochie Coochie Man,”--written by Willie Dixon and made famous by Muddy Waters--showcases the album’s the in-the-moment nature and unrestrained energy with Z.Z. Top’s Billy F. Gibbons stepping in on guitar and vocals, Gary Clark Jr. joins in for a rowdy take on Robert Johnson’s “Crossroads,” and Beth Hart stuns on the twanging and soulful rendition of T. Bone Walker’s “Stormy Monday.” Some of the songs, like Steppenwolf’s “The Pusher,” Charlie Segar’s “Key to the Highway,” and Albert King’s “Born Under a Bad Sign,” had been performed by Slash’s Blues Ball, while others, like Stevie Wonder’s “Living for the City,” were long-time favorites for SLASH.

Read SLASH’s full breakdown of all the songs and artist collaborations on Orgy of the Damned, HERE.

Launching this July 5 in Montana, SLASH has curated an all-star Blues lineup for the first-ever S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival which stands for Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Peace, Equality N’ Tolerance to bring fans together to celebrate the spirit of the Blues, and to perform with other Blues artists he admires who share his love of the genre. SLASH’s S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival artists include Warren Haynes Band, Keb’ ‘Mo, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Robert Randolph, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Jackie Venson, and Larkin Poe. On all dates, SLASH will perform alongside his Blues band featuring bassist Johnny Griparic, keyboardist Teddy ‘ZigZag’ Andreadis, drummer Michael Jerome, and singer/guitarist Tash Neal. For all S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Blues Festival dates, visit: SerpentFestival.com.

The S.E.R.P.E.N.T. Festival is designed with maximum social impact in mind and SLASH has chosen five nonprofit organizations to directly benefit from touring proceeds to help lift marginalized communities and support mental health initiatives that share his restorative focus of elevating lives for the benefit of all. Through PLUS1.ORG, the S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival will donate a portion of the proceeds from every VIP package, as well as every Ticket sold, directly to NAMI the National Alliance on Mental Illness, The Equal Justice Initiative, Know Your Rights Camp, The Greenlining Institute, and War Child. For details on all S.E.R.P.E.N.T Festival VIP packages, visit serpentfestival.com/vip.

