Skip Marley to Perform Latest Single 'Jane' on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN

Two-time GRAMMY® Award nominated Skip Marley is confirmed to appear on CBS' The Late Late Show With James Corden tonight. Tune in at 12:35 am / 11:35 pm central.

His special late-night appearance comes ahead of a very special live performance set to take place at the Bob Marley One Love Experience grand opening night in Los Angeles on Thursday, January 26 at the Ovation in Hollywood.

The Bob Marley One Love Experience, lasting 12 weeks, will be a multi-sensory experience showcasing never-before-seen Marley photographs and memorabilia, while immersing visitors in a journey through his life, passions, influences, and enduring legacy. For more details go here.

Skip Marley continues to deliver with his most recent single 'Jane' featuring Nigerian-based Afropop sensation Ayra Starr. An irresistible jam, 'Jane' was produced by Rykeyz, who also produced Skip's #1 single 'Slow Down' with H.E.R., as well as hit songs by Jessie Reyez, Ari Lennox, Demi Lovato, and Rick Ross, among others. Recorded in Miami, the single comes with an official music video directed by Mid Jordan, featuring both Marley and Starr.

Skip Marley earned his first RIAA Gold certified single for the #1 global smash 'Slow Down' with GRAMMY® Award-winning artist H.E.R. With over 200 million global streams, the song became the quickest and biggest-streaming song in Marley family history, and elevated Skip to over 440 million total global artist streams. It was the first time a Jamaican-born artist reached the #1 spot on the Billboard Adult R&B chart.

At the same time, Skip became the first Jamaican-born artist inside the Top 15 on Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart in nearly a decade and a half (since Sean Paul and Keyshia Cole in 2006 with "When You Gonna Give It Up to Me").

The track spent 3 weeks at #1 at R&B Radio. Skip was nominated for two Grammy Awards (Best R&B song and Best Reggae Album) and two Soul Train Music Awards, an NAACP Image award, and Best New Artist at the iHeart Music Awards.