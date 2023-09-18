Skindred Announce Headline Tour Opening Acts

Skindred’s upcoming UK headline tour is now almost completely sold out.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Fresh from the massive success of their hit album Smile – which entered the official UK album chart at no.2 last month – Skindred’s upcoming UK headline tour is now almost completely sold out, with just a handful of tickets remaining for Newcastle and Belfast.

With Black Gold already announced as the main support for the tour, with the exception of the two shows in Ireland where Raging Speedhorn will take their place, Skindred have just announced that they will have a variety of the best upcoming bands in rock and metal opening their shows.

Skindred drummer Arya Goggin Said “Skindred is always about supporting the next wave of exciting new artists coming through and on this tour we wanted to try and help shine a light on a few amazing new bands that we are excited about and that we think our fans will love too. We want to encourage people to come to our shows early and to get into the party atmosphere and to enjoy the likes of Lake Malice, Cody Frost , Graphic Nature, Saint Agnes, Archives and Idle Discourse. With of course main support Blackgold too.”

Tickets for all shows are already Sold Out with the exception of Newcastle and Belfast which both have a limited amount of tickets left and are similarly expected to sell out soon.

Skindred have also announced the addition of the brilliant new alternative metal band As Everything Unfolds to their London Wembley OVO Arena show on March 15th 2024 too.

Regarding headlining Wembley Arena for the first time, singer Benji Webbe commented: “Standing on that stage is a mark of sheer hard work. We have stood upon that stage supporting many truly great acts. Now it’s Skindred’s time to take the headline slot.

You may think you’ve seen us, however this is our opportunity to rise, and to step up like never before! My Sound we come to take over and truly come to rock Wembley with a heart full of gratitude and a set full of the most rockin’ tunes that we have ever played live. Unity, love and togetherness. Let’s ‘ave it. Quadruple XL.”

SKINDRED UK HEADLINE TOUR DATES

2023
6th October: Northampton, Roadmender (SOLD OUT)
7th October: Leeds, O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
13th October: Cambridge, Junction (SOLD OUT)
14th October: Norwich, Epic (SOLD OUT)
19th October: Nottingham, Rock City (SOLD OUT)
20th October : Newcastle , NX
21st October : Glasgow , The Garage (SOLD OUT)
26th October: Margate, Dreamland (SOLD OUT)
27th October: Brighton, Chalk (SOLD OUT)
28th October : Bristol , O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
3rd November: Sheffield, Leadmill (SOLD OUT)
4th November: Lincoln, The Engine Shed (SOLD OUT)
10th November: Cardiff, Great Hall (SOLD OUT)
11th November: Southampton, O2 Guildhall (SOLD OUT)
17th November: Belfast, Limelight 1 (UPGRADED)
18th November: Dublin, Academy (SOLD OUT)

2024
14th March: Manchester, Academy
15th March: London, OVO Wembley Arena
16th March: Birmingham, O2 Academy

For tickets & more details go Click Here.

Smile has been hailed as Skindred’s best work yet. It is a potent and mind-expanding collection of songs channelling a huge range of styles from reggae to metal, rock to pop, dub to electro, designed to melt stereos around the world. Listen here

Benji Webbe will also be appearing on Sky TV’s ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’ as a guest panellist on Weds 20th September.




