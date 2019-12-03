Skillet Announce Winter 2020 Headline Tour

12-times multi-platinum rock band SKILLET are returning to the road in North America this winter in support of their tenth album Victorious, out now. The band will embark on a headline trek, dubbed the "Victorious Tour," which kicks off on February 6 in Wichita, Kansas and runs through March 14 in Norfolk, Virginia, as exclusively revealed by Loudwire. Joining Skillet for this tour will be From Ashes to New and Ledger, the latter of which features Skillet drummer Jen Ledger. Skillet are fresh off back-to-back, Fall 2019 co-headline North American tours with Sevendust and Alter Bridge, respectively. The band just wrapped a sold-out headline tour of Europe, as well.



"The whole band is excited to play new music and meet with the fans on the 'Victorious Tour,'" says frontman John Cooper. "There's something about going out on tour, connecting with fans, and having enough time to play everyone's favorite song - whether it's from the new album or hits from the Collide or Awake days. We wanted this tour to be very fan-focused so we went to our fans to build out the set list and added two VIP experiences, a Q&A, and a M&G, so there's something for everyone."



He continues, "The support on this tour is unreal. We reconnected with From Ashes to New at a festival this summer and I knew we had to have them out on the road. I'm also stoked to have Ledger back out and to introduce the band to Skillet fans who haven't seen her rock live yet. This tour is going to be insane and we're ready for it."



All upcoming dates are below. The pre-sale is set for Tuesday, December 3 at noon EST. The public on-sale is slated for Friday, December 6 at 10am local time. Skillet will be offering two VIP presale packages, including a Q&A Experience with exclusive Skillet merchandise and a limited number of M&G Experiences available at www.skillet.com/tour with the presale password "VICTORIOUS."



In other Skillet news, the band is celebrating its tenth Top 10 Active Rock single with "Legendary." In addition to the track being tapped as the official theme song for WWE's RAW on USA Network, the WWE also used the song as the trailer for the 2K20 Video Game. The NBA, NCA, and MLB have also featured the energetic track.

SKILLET ON TOUR

WITH FROM ASHES TO NEW + LEDGER:

2/6 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion

2/7 - Omaha, NE - Sokol Auditorium

2/8 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

2/10 - Idaho Falls, ID - Idaho Falls Civic Center

2/12 - Casper, WY - Casper Events Center

2/13 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station Ballroom

2/15 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

2/18 - Medford, OR - Medford Armory

2/19 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

2/20 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

2/21 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater

2/23 - Orange County, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim

2/26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

2/28 - Fort Smith, AR - TempleLive

2/29 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

3/1 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft at Center Stage

3/4 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

3/5 - Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

3/7 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

3/8 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

3/10 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

3/11 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

3/13 - Clifton Park, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

3/14 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa





