Skating Polly Share New Track 'Send A Priest'

It’s the latest song to be released ahead of the band’s forthcoming new double album Chaos County Line – due out June 23rd.


Skating Polly share blistering new track “Send A Priest." It’s the latest song to be released ahead of the band’s forthcoming new double album Chaos County Line – due out June 23rd via El Camino Media.

Produced by longtime collaborator Brad Wood (Liz Phair, Jesus Lizard, Veruca Salt), the new LP follows 2018’s critically acclaimed The Make It All Show, features a guest appearance by David Yow, and is Skating Polly’s first new album in five years.

“Send A Priest” is an exhilarating, fast-paced, bile-spewing number, where Kelli Mayo's vocals snap from saccharine sweet to demonic in a hair's breadth. The song follows the bubblegum-punk of “I’m Sorry For Always Apologizing,” in which Kelli calls herself out on certain messy behavior in her past and the raucous first single “Hickey King.”

In addition, the band just wrapped a month plus of US headline dates and are set to hit the road again on June 22nd.

Over the past decade, few artists have embodied the unbridled freedom of punk like Skating Polly. Formed when stepsisters Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bighorse were just 9 and 14, the band have channeled their chameleonic musicality into a sound they call “Ugly Pop,” unruly and subversive and wildly melodic.

With Kelli’s brother Kurtis Mayo joining on drums in 2017, they’ve also built a close-knit community of fans while earning the admiration of their musical forebears, a feat that’s found them collaborating with icons like X’s Exene Cervenka and Beat Happening’s Calvin Johnson, touring with Babes In Toyland, and starring as the subject of a feature-length documentary.

On their forthcoming double album Chaos County Line, Skating Polly reach a whole new level of self-possession, ultimately sharing their most expansive and emotionally powerful work to date.

Confirmed Skating Polly Tour Dates:

June 22 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
June 23 Cudahy, WI - X-Ray Arcade
June 24 Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen^
June 25 St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill^
June 27 Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe^
June 28 Hamtramck, MI - Small's^
June 29 Toronto, ON - Bovine Sex Club
June 30 Montreal, PQ - Turbo Haus
July 1 Portsmouth, NH - Press Room^
July 2 Cambridge, MA - Middle East^
July 6 Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus Bar^
July 7 Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie^
July 8 Washington, DC - Comet Ping Pon^
July 9 Richmond, VA - Capital Ale House Downtown
July 11 Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle^
July 12 Atlanta, GA - Purgatory at The Masquerade^
July 13 Orlando, FL - Will's Pub^
July 15 Pensacola, FL - Handlebar^
July 16 New Orleans, LA - Santos^
Aug 25 Olympia, WA - South Sound Block Party
^ support from Jacklen Ro

Photo by Travis Trautt




