Skating Polly Releases Explosive New Single PLAY HOUSE

Skating Polly has released their explosive new track "Play House" via El Camino Records - the first taste of new music from the sibling punk/grunge trio since 2018's critically acclaimed LP The Make It All Show. "Play House" was recorded and produced by Brad Wood at Seagrass Studio in Los Angeles, marking the third collaboration with the band since first working together on 2017's New Trick EP, which featured Louise Post and Nina Gordon of Veruca Salt.



Currently in the midst of a US headline tour - which included a one-off with The Interruptersand Culture Abuse and an appearance this past weekend at Norman Music Festivalalongside Soccer Mommy, Mega Ran, and more - Skating Polly recently announced that they'll be joining forces with punk royalty X again for a northeast tour at the end of May. The two bands share an incredibly rich history, with Exene Cervenka producing the band's 2013 albumLost Wonderfuls and Skating Polly supporting X on both legs of their 40th Anniversary Tour. Following the two spring treks, Skating Polly will headline the SOLD OUT Record Store Crawlin Seattle and then return to California in July to play the Vans Warped Tour 25th Anniversary Show with the likes of The All-American Rejects, Good Charlotte, The Aquabats!, Quicksand and more. The band continues to write new music and tour, following a banner year that saw glowing accolades from the likes of NPR, Noisey, Interview Magazine,FLOOD and KEXP, and tours alongside Potty Mouth, Charly Bliss, and Strawcrawler.



Skating Polly's "Play House" is out now via all Digital Service Providers and can be streamedHERE. You can catch the band live now on their US headline tour and again next month supporting X - all confirmed dates can be found below. As always, please stay tuned towww.skatingpolly.com for all up-to-date information on tour dates and new music.



Confirmed Tour Dates:

4/30 @ The Record Bar in Kansas City, MO #

5/1 @ The Ready Room in St. Louis, MO #

5/2 @ Schuba's in Chicago, IL #

5/3 @ 7th Street Entry in Minneapolis, MN #

5/4 @ 1867 Bar in Lincoln, NE #

5/5 @ Streets in Denver, CO #

5/7 @ Jub Jub's Thirst Parlor in Reno, NV #

5/8 @ Ivy Room in Albany, CA #

5/9 @ The Dip in Redding, CA #

5/18 @ Bothell Block Party & Brew Fest in Bothell, WA

5/21 @ El Club in Detroit, MI *

5/22 @ Kent Stage in Kent, OH *

5/24 @ The Skyloft in Albany, NY *

5/25 @ Gateway City Arts in Holyoke, MA *

5/26 @ Warehouse Live in Fairfield, NY *

5/28 @ Daryl's House Club in Pawling, NY *

6/22 @ Record Store Crawl in Seattle, WA # (SOLD OUT)

7/20 @ Warped Tour 25th Anniversary in Mountain View, CA



# Headline | * w/ X





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You