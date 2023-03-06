Skating Polly Announce First New LP in 5 Yrs With Single & Tour Dates

Skating Polly - the Tacoma-based Oklahoma-bred "Ugly Pop" trio - Kelli Mayo, Peyton Bighorse and Kurtis Mayo - are announcing the June 23rd release of Chaos County Line - a double album and the band's first new studio recording in five years.

The LP will be released through the band's longtime label El Camino Media and was produced by frequent collaborator Brad Wood (Liz Phair, Veruca Salt, Smashing Pumpkins). Along with the news, Skating Polly is releasing the LP's frenetic lead single and music video for "Hickey King" - a song that explores the minefield of power dynamics in sex and relationships.

In addition, they're announcing a May US headline tour and are already confirmed for this month's Treefort Festival in Boise, ID as well as a performance at this year's Belltown Bloom fest in Seattle May 5th and 6th where they'll play alongside L7 and Pussy Riot.

On their forthcoming double album Chaos County Line, Skating Polly reach a whole new level of self-possession, ultimately sharing their most expansive and emotionally powerful work to date. The follow-up to 2018's critically acclaimed The Make It All Show LP, the songs on the new album journey from art-punk to noise-rock to piano-driven power-pop. Not only the outcome of their constant growth as songwriters, Chaos County Line's scope and depth has much to do with Skating Polly's newly heightened clarity of vision.

"All these songs are the most special to me of anything I've ever written, and I think Kelli feels the same," says Peyton. "In the past I didn't always write with a clear purpose, but this time I knew exactly what I wanted to say. We both ended up writing about the most difficult emotional experiences we've ever been through, and instead of being terrified of saying exactly what I was feeling it just all came out so naturally."

"I think on this record Kelli and Peyton were really confident in being more honest and more experimental at the same time, whereas in the past they might've made the lyrics more poetic in order to cloak that honesty a bit," says Kurtis.

On today's single "Hickey King," Kelli and Peyton trade off vocals as they share their distinct perspectives on closely related experiences. "In Peyton's verse she's talking about never knowing how far to go or how much of yourself to give to someone, and when my part comes crashing in it's about guys being possessive and always trying to leave their mark on you," Kelli says. "To me it's the most Skating Polly song on the record, because it's all these different energies happening at once."

When asked about the music video for "Hickey King" Kelli shared, "The 'Hickey King' video was special to us for lots of reasons. First of all, it was very important to me that it have a 'live performance' element because we'd been playing it live for a year and it just feels massive to jump around to and feed off the audience's energy.

The setting for the performance stuff couldn't have been lovelier, as it was an all-ages space (Real Art Tacoma) in our home town and we were decked out in vintage clothes from our favorite local shop Scorpio Rising.

Felt like we had to have Dave Smith direct, being the man who's made more classic Skating Polly vids than any other ('Pretective Boy,' 'Hail Mary,' 'Stop Digging,' 'A Little Late,' 'Queen For A Day'). And Isaiah Autrey, the actor in the video, was just a friend who we thought was hot and wouldn't mind hamming it up for a video and we got incredibly lucky because his acting chops exceeded expectations, couldn't have been a better fit!"

Over the past decade, few artists have embodied the unbridled freedom of punk like Skating Polly who originally formed when stepsisters Kelli and Peyton were just 9 and 14. In 2017 they were joined full-time by Kelli's brother Kurtis, and together the trio have released and performed their unruly and subversive and wildly melodic music to audiences across North America, the UK and EU.

They've also built a close-knit community of fans while earning the admiration of their musical forebears, a feat that's found them collaborating with icons like X's Exene Cervenka and Beat Happening's Calvin Johnson, touring with Babes In Toyland, and starring as the subject of a feature-length documentary.

Watch the new music video here:

Confirmed Skating Polly Tour Dates

March 6 Brighton, UK - The Hope & Ruin+

March 7 Norwich, UK - The Waterfront+

March 8 Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK - The Cluny+

March 9 Sheffield, UK - Corporation+

March 10 Liverpool, UK - 02 Academy 2+

March 11 Hull, UK - The Polar Bear+

March 12 London, UK - Moth Club+

March 22-26 Boise, ID - Treefort Festival+

May 05-06 Seattle, WA - Belltown Bloom+

May 06 Portland, OR - Mano Oculta

May 08 Albany, CA - Ivy Room

May 09 Sacramento, CA - Starlet Room

May 11 Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

May 12 San Diego, CA - Casbah

May 13 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

May 15 Austin, TX - Mohawk

May 16 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

May 17 Dallas, TX - Three Links

May 18 Tulsa, OK - Mercury Lounge

May 19 Oklahoma City, OK - Factory Obscura

May 20 Lawrence, KS - Replay Lounge

May 22 Denver, CO - HQ

May 23 Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures

May 24 Salt Lake City, UT - The Beehive

May 25 Reno, NV - The Holland Project

Lord Friday the 13th on all dates except +