Sixthman Set Inaugural 'Little Steven's Underground Garage Cruise'

Inspired by the renegade spirit of Pirate Radio with over 20 years on the airwaves, “Little Steven” Van Zandt is hoisting the Jolly Roger and joining forces with Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, for Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise, a full-throttle, four-day Rock ‘N’ Roll adventure sailing May 9-13, 2025 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Gem, that is sure to be “The Coolest Cruise in the World.”

First Round Pre-sale Signups are available now through June 4 at 11:59 pm (ET). Final Round Pre-sale Signups will conclude on June 9 at 11:59 pm (ET). Public On-Sale begins June 11 at 2:00 pm (ET), exclusively at UndergroundGarageCruise.com. All guests booking before Sunday, June 16 will receive $100 off per person before prices increase on Monday, June 17. In addition, guests booked in the first 250 cabins will receive a commemorative event poster (guests must be named on their reservation by Monday, September 9 to receive the commemorative poster). All guests can book for just $100 down per person when they enroll in Automatic Monthly Billing before Monday, September 9.

The mind-blowing maiden voyage of Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise will create a commotion on the ocean with an unrelenting lineup of over 20 bands, including Social Distortion, X, Rocket From The Crypt, Reverend Horton Heat, Old 97’s, Low Cut Connie, Los Straitjackets, Lenny Kaye, Flamin’ Groovies, The Dictators, The Fleshtones, The Chesterfield Kings, Supersuckers, Linda Gail Lewis, Slim Jim Phantom Trio, The Dollyrots, The Woggles, The Coolies, The Untamed Youth, Deke Dickerson, The Neanderthals, The Sound Minds, Goons!, and more to be announced. Onboard activities will include Lenny Kaye & Friends celebration of “Nuggets,” Renegade Cinema film screenings like the 2015 documentary Who Do You Want Me to Be? followed by a Q&A with Master of Ceremonies Michael Des Barres, as well as SiriusXM Sessions at Sea radio tapings hosted by fellow DJs from Little Steven’s Underground Garage channel on SiriusXM, Count Peter Zaremba, The Mighty Manfred, Kelly Ogden and Palmyra Delran.

The spectacular Norwegian Gem will of course pull out all the stops for Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise, with fully stocked bars on (almost) every corner, tasty dining experiences, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Gem Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and so much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruisers will have the chance to enjoy unforgettable shore excursions in Nassau, Bahamas, the ultimate vacationer’s paradise with its laid-back vibes and perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Guests will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official booking number.

LITTLE STEVEN’S UNDERGROUND GARAGE CRUISE 2025

Sailing May 9-13, 2025

From Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas

Aboard Norwegian Gem

Lineup:

Social Distortion

X

Rocket From The Crypt

Reverend Horton Heat

Old 97’s

Low Cut Connie

Los Straitjackets

Lenny Kaye

Flamin’ Groovies

The Dictators

The Fleshtones

The Chesterfield Kings

Supersuckers

Linda Gail Lewis

Slim Jim Phantom Trio

The Dollyrots

The Woggles

The Coolies

The Untamed Youth

Deke Dickerson

The Neanderthals

The Sound Minds

Goons!

Featuring DJs From Little Steven’s Underground Garage channel on SiriusXM

Count Peter Zaremba

The Mighty Manfred

Kelly Ogden

Palmyra Delran

Michael Des Barres

+ MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED

ABOUT LITTLE STEVEN’S UNDERGROUND GARAGE:

Founded by Stevie Van Zandt in 2002, Little Steven’s Underground Garage is the world’s greatest internationally syndicated 2-hour weekly rock and soul radio show and 24/7 SiriusXM music channel, dedicated to supporting the past, present, and future of rock and soul. Along with showcasing the coolest records ever made, but the show has helped introduce over 700 new bands to the world, keeping the flame of rock ‘n’ roll alive for generations to come.

Broadcast on over 80 stations in more than 200 markets, including internationally in Canada, London, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Sweden, Belgium, Peru, and Australia, as well as worldwide on the American Forces Network and Voice of America, Little Steven’s Underground Garage Presented By Hard Rock Café has hosted exclusive interviews with such superstar special guests as Jack Black, Brian Wilson, Ray Davies, Peter Wolf, Iggy Pop, Ringo Starr, Keith Richards, Paul McCartney, and Bruce Springsteen, and has been endorsed by iconic artists including David Bowie, Pete Townshend, Jack White, Lou Reed, Ozzy Osbourne, Robert Plant, and many others.

Over the past two decades, Little Steven’s Underground Garage has spawned the creation of the groundbreaking Wicked Cool Records label and with Van Zandt’s NYC-based Renegade Circus, presented hundreds of live events, all featuring legendary rock ‘n’ roll stars alongside the hottest up-and-coming bands and local talent. Highlights include “The Wicked Cool Records Revue,” a traveling rock ‘n’ roll roadshow showcasing the stars of Wicked Cool Records; “Underground Garage A Go-Go” live concerts; “Underground Garage Dance Parties” (hosted by Little Steven); pre-game concerts at Yankee Stadium; “The 500th Show” radio special featuring Green Day, Debbie Harry, and more; “The Underground Garage Stage” at the UK’s Hard Rock Calling; Teen Vogue’s “Rock Meets the Runway” Battle of the Bands featuring teenage female-fronted bands; VH1’s “Cheap Trick or Treat Halloween Ball” from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tampa; ESPN’s first-ever New Year’s Eve Concert Special, co-hosted by Little Steven and Stuart Scott live from the Hard Rock Café in New York; The Rascals: Once Upon A Dream, the critically acclaimed theatrical event/reunion concert tour that included a 15-night-sold-out run on Broadway; and “The Underground Garage International Festival” hailed by Entertainment Weekly as “an awe-inspiring event” and named “Concert Of The Year” by The Village Voice. For more, please see www.undergroundgarage.com.

