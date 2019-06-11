Sixthman Announces Jeff Tweedy, Mavis Staples To Headline Music Festival At Sea

Coming off an incredible sold out 12th year of Cayamo: A Journey Through Song, this floating music festival at sea continues to innovate with a diverse lineup. Music legends Tweedy of Wilco and Mavis Staples will be joined by Rodney Crowell, Soggy Bottom Boys, Anderson East, Lake Street Dive, Buddy Miller, Deer Tick, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Watkins Family Hour, Raul Malo, Hayes Carll, Shawn Mullins, Jim Lauderdale, Ashley Monroe, Steve Poltz, Molly Tuttle, Dan Tyminski, Dar Williams, Jill Andrews, The Wailin' Jennys, Over the Rhine, Wilder Woods, The Quebe Sisters, Allison Moorer, The Mastersons, Dirk Powell, Hush Kids, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Amythyst Kiah, Madison Cunningham, and Grayson Capps.

Americana, Country, Indie, Bluegrass, and Folk fans have flocked to Cayamo since 2008 as it provides one of the only festival experiences that offers 130+ shows over 7 days, never before seen collaborations between music icons, and all the amenities and comfort from a luxury cruise liner, Norwegian Pearl. Sailing February 3-10, 2020, roundtrip from Miami to St. Croix and Antigua, all aboard can enjoy 5+ music venues, 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, one outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a full menu of spa treatments.

Fans are encouraged to register for the pre-sale as soon as possible as Cayamo has sold out every year for the past decade. www.cayamo.com

Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving more than 250,000 guests unforgettable vacations at sea with their favorite bands and brands. These curated and intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations and a truly immersive experience that celebrate community and aim to change expectations of what a vacation could be. Sixthman's domestic home ports include New Orleans, Miami, and Tampa, travelling to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. Beginning in 2019, Sixthman will expand their festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports, and bring their innovative festivals to breathtaking all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic. For more information, visit sixthman.netand connect with us @SXMLiveLoud. LIVE LOUD.





