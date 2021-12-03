Six Hundred Cuts Releases Self-Titled Debut Album

Six Hundred Cuts have just released their debut single "Fury" along with an accompanying music video. Their debut 12 song self-titled LP hits all digital platforms today!

When asked about the record, James Litchfield said that it is "Barely controlled chaos."

Six hundred cuts is a 2 piece progressive metal band from Houston Texas. They are known for their immersive live show which features a fully programmed and integrated light show, their affinity for odd time signatures, and their wide range of vocals that cover everything from soaring vocal melodies, blood curdling screams, and heartfelt lyrics that cut to the bone.

While they have influences from music of many different genres, their main influences include: Periphery, Tesseract, Architects, Nothing More, Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon, Thirty Seconds to Mars, and The Plot In You.

Vocalist and Guitarist James Litchfield has served as the lead vocalist for multiple prominent Houston bands since he returned from the war in Afghanistan, such as North Til Dawn, and Blood of an Outlaw.

Drummer Mitch Mackert has been the drummer of multiple prominent Houston bands such as Set/Display, and Myliam.

