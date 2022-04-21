SiriusXM Launches Holy Culture Radio

SiriusXM announced the launch of Holy Culture Radio, a new spiritually-inspired talk and music channel beginning today.

Holy Culture Radio is the home for everything Christian Hip-Hop and Rhythm & Praise. Its programming will focus on themes of Faith, Art, Vocation, and Education, unifying three foundational things listeners are looking for: connection to popular culture, connection to their faith, and success in their careers.

The range of shows on the channel will include The Christ Revolution Music, hosted by Bryant Tabb, which focuses on Christian Hip-Hop and features interviews with artists, producers and DJs. Old School Sounds, hosted by DJ D-Lite, takes listeners back to the genre's beginnings.

Holy Culture Radio will also include Straight Ministry Heat Mix, where host DJ I Rock Jesus introduces people to The Gospel of Jesus Christ, and The Underground Gospel Hip-Hop Show, where Jay Williams helps to launch indie faith-based artists, personifying the notion of having a great time while inspiring listeners with meaningful messages.

Also featured is The DJ Wade-O Radio Show which marks the return of DJ Wade-O to the radio world. DJ Wade-O is best known for his spinning skills and insightful interviews with artists, pastors, and leaders within the Christian Hip-Hop community.

Music mix shows will help provide the soundtrack for various times in listeners' days with music specially curated for those moments, including The Get-Up Morning Mix of songs and messages to inspire and start mornings off right, Sunday Morning Mix designed to help get praise and worship on and Prime MT Mix with a wide variety of music combined with empowering conversations, curated and presented by James Rosseau and other tastemakers.

Talk shows will include K.I.N.G Talks, with open discussions on life with the intent of creating an environment of effective communication and an atmosphere of compassion and understanding, Da Fixx Radio Show, which features real talk topics referencing everything from theological dialogue to trending topics, and Church on the Block, where Pastor Phil Jackson engages in all-encompassing discussions and theological breakdowns of hip-hop and street culture and how the church can deliver hope.

Holy Culture Radio is owned and operated by The Corelink Solution, a non-profit organization whose mission statement is to deliver a curriculum designed to help people develop their passion and purpose, create an informed plan, use tools to help them succeed and establish accountability and ownership.

"I am beyond excited about this union between Holy Culture and SiriusXM!" said James Rosseau, founder of The Corelink Solution and on-air personality on Holy Culture Radio.

"Introducing the platform's first Christian Hip-Hop channel with music and talk allows us to extend our 'head and heart' community revitalization mission through systems of learning and cultural enrichment, focusing on African-Americans. Having struggled to gain self-confidence in my youth, I understand the need for culturally relevant support systems. As we launch this new channel, we are expanding our programming with a host of shows that deliver a life-changing experience through progressive music and empowering conversations."

Holy Culture Radio will be available to listeners nationwide on the SXM App and on select SiriusXM radios (channel 154) beginning today, April 21.

SiriusXM carries Holy Culture Radio as part of its Qualified Entity program, which focuses on selecting programming representing diverse viewpoints and/or diverse entertainment content; improved service to historically underserved audiences; original content of a type not otherwise available to SiriusXM subscribers; and access to new sources of content and new entrants to mass media.