Singer Songwriter DIA Heats Up Summer With 'LIMONATA'

Canadian-Italian singer/ songwriter DIA, released her new single, "Limonata" on all music platforms. The pop artist draws you in with a powerful and dynamic sound. DIA's voice is filled with nuances that embrace diverse cultures.

With a master's degree in ethnomusicology and the ability to sing in 32 languages, the multi-talented artist has no boundaries and takes fans outside theirs.

"Limonata" produced by KC Bondar, is a fun and sexy single for the summer about loving and living life to the fullest. With an upbeat Latin and Mediterranean vibe, "Limonata" will have you up dancing all summer long.

DIA has headlined festivals throughout Canada, the US, Europe, Central and South America, that included a performance at the closing ceremonies of the Parapan Am games - an honor for the artist.

A voice of multiculturalism and a product of her Canadian environment makes DIA's connection with audiences undeniable. The singer draws you into her music with enthusiastic performances and the belief that music has no barriers. "Limonata" is that song.... Listen. Repeat. Listen. Repeat

"Each culture I experience, leaves a thumbprint on my voice... and with this song, I've got Italy on my mind," said DIA.

Listen to the new single here: