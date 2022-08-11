Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Singer Songwriter DIA Heats Up Summer With 'LIMONATA'

Singer Songwriter DIA Heats Up Summer With 'LIMONATA'

DIA has headlined festivals throughout Canada, the US, Europe, Central and South America.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 11, 2022  

Canadian-Italian singer/ songwriter DIA, released her new single, "Limonata" on all music platforms. The pop artist draws you in with a powerful and dynamic sound. DIA's voice is filled with nuances that embrace diverse cultures.

With a master's degree in ethnomusicology and the ability to sing in 32 languages, the multi-talented artist has no boundaries and takes fans outside theirs.

"Limonata" produced by KC Bondar, is a fun and sexy single for the summer about loving and living life to the fullest. With an upbeat Latin and Mediterranean vibe, "Limonata" will have you up dancing all summer long.

DIA has headlined festivals throughout Canada, the US, Europe, Central and South America, that included a performance at the closing ceremonies of the Parapan Am games - an honor for the artist.

A voice of multiculturalism and a product of her Canadian environment makes DIA's connection with audiences undeniable. The singer draws you into her music with enthusiastic performances and the belief that music has no barriers. "Limonata" is that song.... Listen. Repeat. Listen. Repeat

"Each culture I experience, leaves a thumbprint on my voice... and with this song, I've got Italy on my mind," said DIA.

Listen to the new single here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Sarah Jessica Parker's Hamptons Home Available to Rent on Booking.com
August 10, 2022

The global travel leader is giving fans of the iconic New York City-based series the chance to embark on a two-night getaway of a lifetime to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Hamptons Hideaway nestled in Amagansett, Long Island – complete with all the luxuries one would expect when vacationing out East. Check out how you can stay in the home now!
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass Announces Second Round of Artists Slated to Perform
August 10, 2022

The three-day, multi-stage free music festival who last month announced an initial list of participants today adds Emmylou Harris, Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew – Remain In Light, Tré Burt, Mekit, Jake Blount, The Brothers Comatose, Seratones, The Tallest Man On Earth, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, and Antibalas to its ever expanding line up.
Issa Rae, Porsha Williams & More Will Guest Star on SHERMAN'S SHOWCASE Season Two
August 10, 2022

The new season will feature Ace Vane, Emmy-nominee Demi Adejuyigbe, Desi Banks, Jerome Benton, Michael Blackson, Heidy De La Rosa, Emmy-winner Chris Hardwick, Emily Kinney, Ted Lange, Laci Mosley, Rashida Olayiwola “Sheedz,” Emmy-nominee Dewayne Perkins, Jay Pharoah, Emmy-nominee Issa Rae, Chance The Rapper, Amanda Seales, and more.
ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC HONORS to Make Its FOX Debut
August 10, 2022

The all-star event, dubbed “Country Music industry’s favorite night,” will recognize several special honorees, including ACM Triple Crown Award recipient Miranda Lambert, ACM Spirit Award recipient Chris Stapleton, ACM Poet’s Award recipient Shania Twain, ACM Milestone Award recipient Morgan Wallen and ACM Film Award recipient “Yellowstone.” 
Peacock Adds New Episodes of Law&Crime's PRIME CRIME
August 10, 2022

This series continues to take a deep dive into high-profile crime and courtroom stories, such as the televised trial between actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, that had the whole world watching, the bizarre murder case of real estate heir Robert Durst, and the death of Ahmaud Arbery, whose shooting caught on tape rocked a nation.