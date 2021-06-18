Singer-Songwriter Bella Vine Flips The Narrative in Empowering New Single 'Infatuated'

London-based singer-songwriter Bella Vine is set to independently release her debut single 'Infatuated' on Friday 25th of June 2021. A starlet in the making, she is ready to take on the very top of the mainstream, delivering her raw and unfiltered take on contemporary Electro-Pop, Dance and Indie. The track is a powerful statement of her vocal and compositional talent, further accentuated by the crisp production by Ian Barter (Paloma Faith, Gabrielle, Izzy Bizzu). 'Infatuated' is the initial single from Bella Vine's forthcoming intimate conceptual album, a personal character study of her persona with relatable experiences.

"It was actually me who was infatuated" - Bella Vine

'Infatuated' tells a story of lust that Bella Vine overcame, being the one pining over someone who never even knew. Determined to re-write her own story, at the last minute prior to recording, she had second thoughts and flipped the narrative, portraying herself in control over a hopelessly infatuated admirer. This elevated an empowering message that is relatable to all, whilst also giving an example through Bella Vine's life experience and positive mindset, with the main purpose to affect women's lives through empathy and transformation:

"By flipping the narrative, I aimed to empower myself by transforming the message from the stereotypical damsel in distress, to someone in control with desirability, also as far too often women are displayed as heartbroken or pining, so it's nice to have the reverse be heard."

Bella Vine succeeds at embracing femininity, empathy and woman empowerment, jumping straight into an infectious mixture of Pop tropes, moulded into an experimental and quirky blend of intertwining moods and influences. The devil is definitely in the details with 'Infatuated', with the pristine production building the foundation for the prominent music figure in the making to deliver a stunning vocal display, conveying her unique take on character development, mindset and storytelling.

Bella Vine grew up surrounded by arts, pursuing her passion at New York's renowned Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, where she developed a deep interest in character traits and explored her inner and outer self. Exposed to a wide range of music genres from a young age, the aspiring singer-songwriter gradually shaped her own sophisticated approach to contemporary pop music. Returning to London to pursue her dreams, she embodies the 'woman on a mission', determined to stand out from the crowd by just being herself and make it as an independent artist with a message to be heard.

Heavily influenced by music icons like Whitney Houston and Madonna, Bella Vine also takes inspiration from modern stars such as Dua Lipa and Tove Lo. A prominent music figure in the making, with lots more to offer and a multifaceted upcoming debut album; follow her social for upcoming music releases and updates.