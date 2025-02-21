Sierra Hull Honors Her Grandmother with New Single 'Spitfire'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Singer, songwriter, and mandolin virtuoso Sierra Hull had one very special person on her mind when writing her brand new single, “Spitfire.” “This song is for my Granny,” she says. “She went through so much in her 80 years and there aren’t enough verses to express how she was truly tougher than ‘thorns on a brier.’”

Featuring Hull’s oft-overlooked acoustic guitar playing, “Spitfire” follows her grandmother’s story of tragedy and perseverance from verse to verse, showing off the award-winning instrumentalist’s deft songwriting skill. “Young love one month a wife / River took him under, took his life / She cried ‘Oh Lord, how can I be a widow before eighteen,” Hull sings over her own accompaniment in the song’s opening lines. “She was a beautiful, fiery woman who loved her family in the deepest of ways,” Hull says of her Granny. “When I need to find some extra strength in my own life, I remember her resilience.”

“Spitfire” is the latest single from Hull’s upcoming album, A Tip Toe High Wire—titled after the chorus of “Spitfire”—out March 7th. Self-produced with longtime friend and engineer Shani Gandhi, A Tip Toe High Wire is not only Hull’s first album in five years and the first to feature her skilled and seasoned touring band—Shaun Richardson (guitar), Avery Merritt (fiddle), Erik Coveney (bass), and Mark Raudabaugh (drums)—but it’s also her first album to be released independently. “In some ways, it feels like stepping out into a different territory,” Hull says. “And leaning into that at this chapter of my career—the freedom of being able to be out on my own, to create with no walls for what feels like the first time—has helped me grow.” Cultivating some of the finest pickers and singers in Nashville and beyond, A Tip Toe High Wire features guest appearances by Béla Fleck, Tim O’Brien, Aoife O’Donovan, Justin Moses, Lindsay Lou, Ronnie Bowman, and more with Hull’s touring band providing a steadfast foundation throughout.

Earlier this month, Sierra Hull announced that she’ll be joining the Outlaw Music Festival Tour for its first 2025 leg, May 13-24. Hull and her band will share the stage with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, and Billy Strings for all eight West Coast shows, including stops at the Hollywood Bowl and The Gorge Amphitheatre. Tickets are available now at this link. A full list of Hull’s tour dates can be found below or at sierrahull.com.

Catch Sierra Hull On Tour:

February 27 - Bristol, TN - Paramount Bristol^

February 28 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton Live^

March 1 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater^

March 2 - Rocky Mount, VA - Harvester Performance Center^

March 4 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle^

March 5 - Davidson, NC - Davidson College^

March 6 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Music Hall^

March 7 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville^

March 20 - Groton, MA - The Concert Hall at Groton Hill Music Center

March 21 - Keene, NH - The Colonial Theatre

April 4 - Kauai, HI - Garden Isle of Kauai (duo show w/ Justin Moses)

April 10 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark*

April 11 - Manistee, MI - Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts*

April 12 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall*

April 13 - Mineral Point, WI - Mineral Point Opera House*

April 17 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House*

April 18 - High Point, NC - COHAB Space High Point*

April 19 - Aiken Heights, SC - Pickin In The Peaches 2025 #

April 20 - Atlanta, GA - Sweetwater 420 Fest #

April 22 - Chattanooga, TN - Barrelhouse Ballroom*

April 23 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall*

April 24 - Bloomington, IN - Bluebird*

April 25 - St. Louis, MO - The Sheldon

April 26 - Springfield, MO - Earth Day Festival 2025 #

April 27 - Dale, TX - Old Settler’s Music Festival 2025 #

May 8 - San Jose Del Cabo, MX - El Ganzo Oasis #

May 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ✶

May 15 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ✶

May 16 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl ✶

May 17 - Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall

May 18 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre ✶

May 20 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater ✶

May 22 - Spokane, WA - ONE Spokane Stadium ✶

May 24 - Ridgefield, WA - Cascades Amphitheater ✶

May 25 - Quincy, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre ✶

May 31 - Lexington, KY - Railbird Music Festival 2025 #

June 28 - Sisters, OR - Big Ponderoo 2025 #

August 1 - Ninilchik, AK - Salmonfest 2025 #

September 10 - Las Vegas, NV - Bender Jamboree 2025 #

^ Stephanie Lambring opens

✶ Outlaw Music Festival Tour w/ Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Billy Strings, and more

* Mason Via opens

# Festival

Photo credit: Bethany Brook Showalter and Spencer Showalter

Comments