Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 9th at 10am ET.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

Shovels & Rope Announce Intimate 'Bare Bones' Fall Tour

Acclaimed rock duo Shovels & Rope announces an intimate, acoustic fall tour titled Bare Bones. The award-winning husband & wife team of Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent will kick things off in their hometown of Charleston, SC with two nights at The Riviera Theater on September 29th & 30th.

The 16-date run will find the band performing at cozy venues in cities that include Winston-Salem, NC, Bristol, VA, Columbus, OH, Ann Arbor, MI, Kansas City, MO, Oxford, MS and Chattanooga, TN (see tour dates below). Tickets will go on sale this Friday, June 9th at 10am ET.

The Bare Bones tour will feature Shovels & Rope with no opening act. The duo will perform stripped down renditions of songs from their celebrated body of work, including their most recent album, Manticore.

Upon its release in 2022, Manticore received high praise from the press, including Rolling Stone, American Songwriter, Relix, No Depression, Atwood Magazine, Glide, Magnet and The Associated Press, who said “The new 10-tune set rivals their best work…” (See Highlights).

Visit ShovelsandRope.com for more news and information.

SHOVELS & ROPE FALL TOUR DATES

September 29 – Charleston, SC – The Riviera Theater
September 30 – Charleston, SC – The Riviera Theater
October 1 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat
October 3 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom
October 4 – Bristol, VA – Cameo Theater
October 6 – Lexington, KY – The Lyric
October 7 ­– Three Oaks, MI – The Acorn Theater
October 8 – Columbus, OH – The Athenaeum Theatre
October 10 – Ann Arbor, MI – The Ark
October 11 – Stoughton, WI – Stoughton Opera House
October 13 – Iowa City, IA – Wildwood Smokehouse & Saloon
October 14 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads
October 15 – Fayetteville, AR – George’s Majestic Lounge
October 17 – Oxford, MS – Proud Larry’s
October 18 – Chattanooga, TN – Barrelhouse Ballroom at Five Wits Brewing Company
October 20 – Thomasville, GA – Thomasville Center for The Arts



