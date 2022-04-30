Shout Out Louds Release Remix of 'Sky and I (Himlem)' by Almost Heaven
The track is released ahead of the group's upcoming tour.
Today, Shout Out Louds have shared a remix of their song "Sky And I (Himlen)" by new atmospheric dance duo Almost Heaven, aka Adam Olenius of Shout Out Louds + Anders Stenberg of Deportees. The track is featured on the Swedish quartet's new full-length album House, out now via Bud Fox Recordings/Integral/[PIAS]. Listen + share via YouTube.
Shout Out Louds will return to the U.S. next month on a 9-date tour, their first of the states in five years, kicking off May 7 in Seattle, with support from Toledo [all dates below] - tickets on sale here.
Discussing their take on "Sky And I (Himlen)", which features vocals from keyboardist Bebban Stenborg, Almost Heaven stated, "We had the freedom to create a new music landscape for her. Dress her in a dreamy world with soft kraut drums and Underworld-like synths." Almost Heaven released their debut single "First Cut" late last year, an instrumental track of crooked and atmospheric dance music.