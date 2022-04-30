Shout Out Louds Release Remix of 'Sky and I (Himlem)' by Almost Heaven

Today, Shout Out Louds have shared a remix of their song " Sky And I (Himlen) " by new atmospheric dance duo Almost Heaven, aka Adam Olenius of Shout Out Louds + Anders Stenberg of Deportees. The track is featured on the Swedish quartet's new full-length album House , out now via Bud Fox Recordings/Integral/[PIAS]. Listen + share via YouTube .

Shout Out Louds will return to the U.S. next month on a 9-date tour, their first of the states in five years, kicking off May 7 in Seattle, with support from Toledo [all dates below] - tickets on sale here .