Shout Out Louds Release Remix of 'Sky and I (Himlem)' by Almost Heaven

The track is released ahead of the group's upcoming tour.

Apr. 30, 2022  
Today, Shout Out Louds have shared a remix of their song "Sky And I (Himlen)" by new atmospheric dance duo Almost Heaven, aka Adam Olenius of Shout Out Louds + Anders Stenberg of Deportees. The track is featured on the Swedish quartet's new full-length album House, out now via Bud Fox Recordings/Integral/[PIAS]. Listen + share via YouTube.

Shout Out Louds will return to the U.S. next month on a 9-date tour, their first of the states in five years, kicking off May 7 in Seattle, with support from Toledo [all dates below] - tickets on sale here.

Discussing their take on "Sky And I (Himlen)", which features vocals from keyboardist Bebban Stenborg, Almost Heaven stated, "We had the freedom to create a new music landscape for her. Dress her in a dreamy world with soft kraut drums and Underworld-like synths." Almost Heaven released their debut single "First Cut" late last year, an instrumental track of crooked and atmospheric dance music.

With House, Shout Out Louds share a collection of songs attuned to the strange poetry of everyday life - the kind of small and subtle moments that together form the very texture of our existence. Guitarist/vocalist Adam Olenius, keyboardist Bebban Stenborg, with guitarist Carl von Arbin, bassist Ted Malmros, ponder such matters as mental unrest, growing older and the fragility of love with an unblinking realism that's endlessly brightened by their heavenly melodies and indelibly warm sound. The result: a body of work beautifully suited to getting lost in what Olenius refers to as, "the little house inside your head."

Produced by Peter Bjorn and John's Björn Yttling (Lykke Li, Franz Ferdinand, Primal Scream, etc.), who also helmed Shout Out Louds' acclaimed sophomore album Our Ill Wills, House marks a purposeful departure from the grand and lush vibe of 2017's Ease My Mind. To that end, the band this time recorded live and embraced a post-punk inspired minimalism that magnifies the raw emotion of each song, fully harnessing the effusive energy they've brought to the stage in headlining tours around the world, supporting such acts as The Strokes and Depeche Mode, and appearing at major festivals like Coachella... twice.

Arriving 20 years after Shout Out Louds delivered their debut single "Very Loud", House encapsulates a band deepened by the emotional weight of experience yet entirely in touch with the pure joy of creation. "We still love what we're doing and get along like we did when we were 15, which is crazy but such a great feeling," says Olenius. "It makes us really happy that we're still able to travel around the world and hear from people that our music's helped them in some way. We just want to create a space for people to be completely themselves, and to get a little closer to wherever they're hoping to go in life."

Tour Dates [purchase tickets]:

05/07 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

05/08 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

05/10 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

05/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

05/14 - Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

05/15 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement

05/16 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/18 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

06/19 - Hamburg, DE @ Grünspan

06/20 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzburg

06/21 - Cologne, DE @ Gloria

06/22 - Darmstadt, DE @ Centralstation

06/23 - Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

06/24 - Vienna, AU @ Arena

06/25 - Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

06/26 - Hannover, DE @ MusikZentrum

www.shoutoutlouds.com

www.instagram.com/shoutoutloudsofficial

www.facebook.com/shoutoutlouds

Photo Credits: Daniel Forsvik


