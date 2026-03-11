The Buena Vista Orchestra Sets New Album and 2026 World Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SSK Music Presents: The Buena Vista Orchestra has announced a new studio album, major festival appearances across three continents, and the first leg of a world tour.

The group has also revealed the first physical release of their live album, "En Vivo”, from their 2025 USA tour. This release will be available on CD and limited edition vinyl at all upcoming live shows and via the official Buena Vista Orchestra website and mailing list.

The ensemble's forthcoming studio album showcases their blend of traditional Cuban rhythms and contemporary influences. Recorded between Philadelphia, PA and Miami, FL, and featuring the voice of Omara Portuondo on focus track “Chan Chan”, the album is a sonic exploration of Cuban music.

The Buena Vista Orchestra's 2026 itinerary includes festival appearances at the Seoul Jazz Festival in South Korea (supporting Janelle Monae & more), the Middelheim Jazz Festival in Belgium, and the BeachLife Festival (supporting James Taylor & more) in Redondo Beach, CA. These performances will serve as preview events for their extensive 2026 touring schedule, which includes appearances across the United States, Europe, Canada and more.

Maestro Rolando Morejón Reyes steps into his second year leading the orchestra as a violinist and arranger, alongside an all-star ensemble that spans the history of Cuban music, Latin Jazz, Salsa, Reggaeton and more. For more information, please visit here

Artist, Spotify, and local presales take place on Wednesday, March 11, and Thursday, March 12. The public on sale is set for Friday, March 13, at 10:00 am local.

SSK Music Presents: The Buena Vista Orchestra 2026 Tour Dates

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

Sunday, May 3, 2026 – Redondo Beach, CA – BeachLife Festival

Thursday, July 9, 2026 – Denver, CO – Arvada Center

Friday, July 10, 2026 – Nashville, TN – City Winery

Saturday, July 11, 2026 – Brevard, NC – Brevard Music Center

Sunday, July 12, 2026 – Atlanta, GA – City Winery

Wednesday, September 23, 2026 – Quebec City, QC – Theatre Capitole

Thursday, September 24, 2026 – Gatineau, QC – Theatre du Casino du Lac-Leamy

Wednesday, September 30, 2026 – Richmond, VA – The National

Sunday, October 4, 2026 – Annapolis, MD – Rams Head On Stage

Tuesday, October 6, 2026 – Worcester, MA – Hanover Theatre

Wednesday, October 7, 2026 – Phoenixville, PA – The Colonial Theatre

Thursday, October 8, 2026 – Boston, MA – Colonial Theatre

Friday, October 9, 2026 – Peekskill, NY – Paramount Hudson Valley Theatre

Saturday, October 10, 2026 – New York, NY – The Town Hall

Sunday, October 11, 2026 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

Thursday, October 15, 2026 – Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

Friday, October 16, 2026 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Saturday, October 17, 2026 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Sunday, October 18, 2026 – Kitchener, ON – Centre in the Square

Wednesday, October 21, 2026 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

Thursday, October 22, 2026 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

Friday, October 23, 2026 – Milwaukee, WI – Pabst Theatre

Saturday, October 24, 2026 – Minneapolis, MN – Fillmore

Sunday, October 25, 2026 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

Tuesday, October 27, 2026 – Edmonton, AB – Myer Horowitz Theatre

Wednesday, October 28, 2026 – Calgary, AB – Bella Concert Hall

Friday, October 30, 2026 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

Wednesday, November 11, 2026 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

Sunday, November 22, 2026 – Key West, FL – Key West Theatre

About SSK Music Presents: The Buena Vista Orchestra:

THE BUENA VISTA ORCHESTRA (sometimes referred to as The Buena Vista Social Orchestra, Orquesta Buena Vista, etc) is a Cuban music repertory ensemble, featuring a revolving lineup of musicians from groups like The Buena Vista Social Club, AfroCuban All Stars, the bands of Celia Cruz, Omara Portuondo, Chucho Valdés, Willie Colon & more.

Virtuoso Cuban violinist Rolando Morejón Reyes leads a set of musicians pulled from the original Buena Vista Social Club performances, Celia Cruz, AfroCuban All Stars, and more. His credits include leading the Orquesta de Enrique Jorrín, the bands of Omara Portuondo, Willie Colón, Cachao Lopez, Oscar D’León and many more.

Maestro Rolando is joined by the likes of trumpeter Antonio Perigo (Omara Portuondo, Oscar D’ León, Celia Cruz, AfroCuban All Stars), percussionist Miguel Valdés (Celia Cruz, Cachao López, Chucho Valdés, AfroCuban All Stars, Ibrahim Ferrer Jr & Buena Vista All Stars, McCoy Tyner), pianist Helder Rojas (La Charanga Habanera and noted for his playing at the famous Buena Vista Social Club Havana concerts), international trombone sensation Yosmel Garceran (Trombonañga, Ibrahim Ferrer Jr & Buena Vista All Stars, Buena Vista Social Club, Paulito FG), Latin Grammy nominee & world famous percussionist Pepe Espinosa (AfroCuban All Stars, Arturo Sandoval, Cubanismo!), lead singers Barabara Zamora Vargas (Latin Grammy Winner) and Julio Rodriguez Delet (The Buena Vista Social Club Musical on Broadway) & more.