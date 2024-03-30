Shordie Shordie Releases Melodic New Single 'Okok'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Flexing impressive versatility once more, Shordie Shordie unveils a slick new single and music video entitled “OkOk”. Listen HERE and watch HERE via Warner Records.

The track's bright keyboard loop shines, and its head-nodding beat bumps. Simultaneously, Shordie Shordie leans into the production with a magnetically melodic flow punctuated by his towering high register. Dropping quotable bars, he jests, “Pocket's getting fatter and my bitches call me ‘Norbit',” while his vocals flutter on the question, “What you doing with that clown?” The stylish visual finds him at a photo shoot surrounded by models, in a luxury automobile with friends, strolling through a casino, and enjoying a lavish meal. It seamlessly captures the braggadocios vibe at the heart of the song.

Recently, he served up the stunning music video for “A Lot Of Miles” with Murda Beatz. Beyond reeling in over 1.3 million YouTube views, tastemakers such as HipHopDX plugged it. Meanwhile, the music video for “Drink” amassed over one million YouTube views. “A Lot Of Miles” stood out as the fifth video from his joined project with Murda Beatz, Memory Lane 2, following “Drink,” “Contacts,” “Don't Forget Me,” and “Ride With Shordie Pt. 2.”

ABOUT SHORDIE SHORDIE:

With a colorful mix of jagged melodies and luxuriant production, Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz serve up mesmerizing anthems that are as stylish as they are emotional. That's what made 2021's Memory Lane a classic — and their improved chemistry is the reason Memory Lane 2 is even better. Checking in at 15 tracks, Memory Lane 2 is a kaleidoscopic haze of slithery flows and uninhibited feeling. The latter is a through line for Shordie Shordie, and it's only reinforced by Murda Beatz's knack for cinematic sounds. For "Sin City," Murda laces Shordie with country guitar licks for a meditation coated in love and pistols. The effect of Memory Lane 2 extracted from both Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz's artistic connection and their individual skills. In 2022, Shordie eclipsed the billion stream mark while becoming the first Baltimore rapper to go two-times Platinum. Last year, his efforts propelled him to his first headlining tour. Meanwhile, Murda, who was named to Forbes' 30 under 30 in 2021, has been one of the impactful forces in hip-hop, producing multi-Platinum hits for Drake ("Nice for What"), Travis Scott ("Butterfly Effect") and others as he cultivated status as a modern legend. Joining forces for the second time, Shordie and Murda's latest trip through the past is more immersive than ever. Thoughtful and visceral — raw, yet meticulous, Memory Lane 2 is just the latest example of the duo at the height of their powers.

