Shordie Shordie Drops New Single 'Body Language'

Baltimore rapper Shordie Shordie unleashes "Body Language," a bedroom anthem powered by his inimitable mix of irresistible charisma and unforgettable melody that will appear on Shordie's forthcoming project More Than Music, Pt. 2 arriving on July 22nd. Listen to "Body Language" via Warner Records now! The track is accompanied by a vibrant video, appropriately shot at a roller rink.

Bouncing off of the production's romantic strings, Shordie's cadence spills out in unpredictable directions as he mixes free-spirited bars with overtures toward a lover. "Body Language" evokes warm vibes - making it the perfect summer soundtrack.

The video echoes this energy, finding Shordie hanging with friends and loved ones at a roller rink and arcade. It's lighthearted and fun, which only helps expand Shordie's already dynamic approach to music, which has helped him parlay his individuality into a status as one of the biggest rap stars to ever emerge from Baltimore.

"Body Language" is just the latest step in Shordie Shordie's journey toward stardom as he also will embark on his first headlining tour titled 'On The Block' which will kick off on July 23rd in Los Angeles at The Novo and commence on September 7th in Honolulu, HI at The Republik (full dates below). "Body Language" also arrives on the heels of "Pon De River," a similarly passionate anthem designed for sweltering nights. Both tracks are set to appear on More Than Music, Pt.2, a forthcoming sequel to 2020's More Than Music.

Watch the new music video here:

On The Block Tour Dates

July 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

July 29 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

July 30 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

August 4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

August 5 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway

August 7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne

August 10 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

August 11 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

August 12 - Reno, NV - The Alpine

August 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Aura

August 16 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

August 18 - Boston, MA - Palladium Upstairs

August 19 - Washington, DC - Fillmore

August 22 - Atlanta, GA - Aisles

August 26 - Richmond, VA - Diamond Stadium

August 27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger

August 28 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

Sept 3 - Chico, CA - El Rey Theatre

Sept 7 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik