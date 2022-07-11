Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shordie Shordie Drops New Single 'Body Language'

Shordie Shordie Drops New Single 'Body Language'

The track is accompanied by a vibrant video, appropriately shot at a roller rink.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 11, 2022  

Baltimore rapper Shordie Shordie unleashes "Body Language," a bedroom anthem powered by his inimitable mix of irresistible charisma and unforgettable melody that will appear on Shordie's forthcoming project More Than Music, Pt. 2 arriving on July 22nd. Listen to "Body Language" via Warner Records now! The track is accompanied by a vibrant video, appropriately shot at a roller rink.

Bouncing off of the production's romantic strings, Shordie's cadence spills out in unpredictable directions as he mixes free-spirited bars with overtures toward a lover. "Body Language" evokes warm vibes - making it the perfect summer soundtrack.

The video echoes this energy, finding Shordie hanging with friends and loved ones at a roller rink and arcade. It's lighthearted and fun, which only helps expand Shordie's already dynamic approach to music, which has helped him parlay his individuality into a status as one of the biggest rap stars to ever emerge from Baltimore.

"Body Language" is just the latest step in Shordie Shordie's journey toward stardom as he also will embark on his first headlining tour titled 'On The Block' which will kick off on July 23rd in Los Angeles at The Novo and commence on September 7th in Honolulu, HI at The Republik (full dates below). "Body Language" also arrives on the heels of "Pon De River," a similarly passionate anthem designed for sweltering nights. Both tracks are set to appear on More Than Music, Pt.2, a forthcoming sequel to 2020's More Than Music.

Watch the new music video here:

On The Block Tour Dates

July 23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
July 29 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
July 30 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
August 4 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
August 5 - Denver, CO - Herman's Hideaway
August 7 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne
August 10 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
August 11 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory
August 12 - Reno, NV - The Alpine
August 14 - Phoenix, AZ - Aura
August 16 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge
August 18 - Boston, MA - Palladium Upstairs
August 19 - Washington, DC - Fillmore
August 22 - Atlanta, GA - Aisles
August 26 - Richmond, VA - Diamond Stadium
August 27 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger
August 28 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues
Sept 3 - Chico, CA - El Rey Theatre
Sept 7 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).