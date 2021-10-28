She & Him Release New Track 'It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas'

Ahead of the release of Zooey Deschanel (She) & M. Ward (Him)'s A Very She & Him Christmas 10th Anniversary Edition on November 12th (Merge Records), the beloved duo have released a characteristically charming version of "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," the Meredith Willson classic popularized by Perry Como and Bing Crosby in 1951.

Originally released in October 2011, the now classic-status collection of holiday tunes from She & Him was the band's third album and marked their first adventure into the wonderful world of holiday music. "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas" follows last month's release of the duo's unique take on Madonna's 1983 hit "Holiday."

The new, limited-edition deluxe reissue sees Zooey and Matt look to the 1980s for inspiration. A Very She & Him Christmas deluxe is pressed on tinsel silver vinyl and includes a brand-new 7-inch, also on silver vinyl, that features "Holiday" and a cover of Wham!'s "Last Christmas." The 7-inch can also be purchased separately on evergreen vinyl.

Preorder the new release here.

A Very She & Him Christmas has grown in popularity every Christmastime since its release, finding itself in high rotation alongside kindred spirits like A Christmas Gift for You, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and classic holiday albums by The Beach Boys, The Carpenters, and Elvis Presley.

Ever since the album was first released in 2011, She & Him have donated a portion of sales from the album to 826 National, a non-profit for young people to ignite and channel their creativity, explore identity, advocate for themselves and their community, and achieve academic and professional success. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated to date, and She & Him are proud to continue that initiative with this reissue.

Listen to the new track here: