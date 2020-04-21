Shambhala Music Festival Postpones 2020 Festival

Shambhala Music Festival will postpone its 2020 festival to July 2021. The decision comes just days after B.C. Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced that large events will "realistically" not be happening this summer.

"Realistically, we will not be having those big events where people gather together this summer," Henry said during a press conference on April 18.

Next year's festival will be held at the same location it has called home since 1998: the Salmo River Ranch. It is Canada's longest-running electronic music festival.

"Shambhala is not only a music festival, but it's also a yearly reunion with our Farmily and a time to return home to ourselves. It's a place where we can freely express ourselves without reservations, and to lose that this year is devastating, however, your health and safety are what are most important," said Shambhala Music Festival Founder, Jimmy Bundschuh.

The music festival also announced that all 2020 tickets and lodging packages will be valid for a future date across the following three years (2021, 2022 or 2023).

As a staple of the West Coast music scene, this year's festival would have been the 23rd instalment of the event, held on Bundschuh's family-run farm. The festival's founder promised the festival will be back and better than before.

"It has always been about the people on the dancefloor, and we know once we are all reunited again, it will be a Shambhala to remember," Bundschuh said.

To read their official statement, head here.





