Seventeen to Release 11th Mini Album 'Seventeenth Heaven' in October

The album will be released at 5 AM ET on October 23 (6 PM KST on October 23).

By: Sep. 19, 2023

K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN are returning with their 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN at 5 AM ET on October 23 (6 PM KST on October 23).

At midnight today, SEVENTEEN hinted at the upcoming release on their social channels with a short teaser clip of a red festival wristband marked with the album title logo and the official release date. Following this motion teaser, the band shared the very first peek into the highly-anticipated mini album.

The announcement revealed that SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN will be showcased as three different versions, each titled AM 5:26 ver., PM 2:14 ver., and PM 10:23 ver. Each version features a scene resembling a music festival following the timeline of its title, as the AM 5:26 version introduces the festival day dawning while the PM 2:14 version captures the festivities in full swing. The PM 10:23 version highlights the festival finale with fireworks in the night sky.

The K-pop icon’s 11th mini album arrives 6 months after the band’s record-breaking release of FML in April. With more than 3.99M copies sold on day 1 and 4.55M copies in the first week, FML made history as the best-selling album ever in K-pop with its sales surpassing 6.2M within approximately two months of release. As the only K-pop artist ranking in Billboard’s 2023 Top Tours chart, the 13-member act is now touring 9 major cities across Asia including Tokyo, Bangkok, and Macau for SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW.’

Pre-order for SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN begins at 10 PM ET on September 19 (11 AM KST on September 20). More information can be found on Weverse.

About SEVENTEEN:

SEVENTEEN—comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO—have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The 13-piece act’s innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of “K-pop Stage-breakers,” SEVENTEEN have unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping performances, and tight teamwork.

The performance powerhouse made their U.S. television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and MTV Fresh Out Live. The group closed out 2022 as the first K-pop artist to take home PUSH Performance of the Year at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and the first K-pop act to win Best New and Best Push at 2022 MTV European Music Awards.

SEVENTEEN reached a career high with their 10th Mini Album FML released in April 2023. The group itself hit No. 1 on the Artist 100 while FML debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Top Album Sales and World Albums charts. The act also made history with FML as it became the best-selling K-pop album ever with over 6.2M albums sold as of July, 2023.

Photo courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment



