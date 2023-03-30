Seventeen to Drop 10th Mini Album in April

After a 6-month long world tour of 29 shows across 21 cities, K-pop stage-breakers SEVENTEEN will return with their 10th Mini Album FML at 5 AM ET on April 24 (6 PM KST on April 24).

At midnight today, the K-pop supergroup unveiled an image offering a first look into their upcoming mini album through official social media channels. The teaser image interweaves still photos of a bed on a puddle of water, a reading lamp and a boxing ring, all tinted in muted shades of blue.

The new mini album arrives 9 months after SECTOR 17-the repackage of the band's 4th full-length album-which charted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200. The 4th full-length album Face the Sun, released last May, was the best-selling album in Korea in 2022 with 3.28M copies sold. According to IFPI's Global Album Sales chart released on March 28, Face the Sun and SECTOR 17 were also the 5th and 9th best-selling albums globally in 2022.

Pre-order for FML begins on March 31 (KST). More information about the pre-orders is available on Weverse.

A few hours ahead of the mini album release announcement, SEVENTEEN also posted a cryptic post on their social media channels consisting of the title "SEVENTEEN STREET" and multiple emojis, piquing curiosity for projects to launch alongside the approaching comeback.

Racking up 2 billion streams and selling 10 million albums, SEVENTEEN-comprised of S.COUPS, JEONGHAN, JOSHUA, JUN, HOSHI, WONWOO, WOOZI, THE 8, MINGYU, DK, SEUNGKWAN, VERNON and DINO-have rocketed to the forefront of the music scene fueled by a fiercely independent spirit and a nonpareil in-house creative ecosystem.

The 13-piece act's innovative structure hinges on the interplay of three units: hip-hop, vocal, and performance. Living up to the title of "K-pop Stage-breakers," SEVENTEEN have unassumingly become one of the biggest groups ever due to their world-class synchronization, jaw-dropping choreography, and tight teamwork.

The performance powerhouse made their U.S. TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2021 and followed it with unforgettable performances on The Kelly Clarkson Show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live!. SEVENTEEN's 4th studio album Face the Sun marked a new milestone in K-pop, rendering the SEVENTEEN the second artist in K-pop history after BTS to surpass the 2 million mark for first-week album sales.

The album was also the act's first top-10 charting album on the Billboard 200, which was soon followed by their latest release SECTOR 17 that debuted at No.4 on the chart. The group closed out 2022 as the first K-pop artist to take home PUSH Performance of the Year at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, and the first K-pop act to win Best New and Best Push at 2022 MTV European Music Awards.

Photo courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment